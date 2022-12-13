ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County woman survives being shot in the head, suspect in custody

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County woman is expected to survive after being shot in the head. Now, her accused attacker is in custody and faces multiple charges.

On Nov. 26, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Section received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. that someone had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, this happened in the Stratmoor Valley area in the 1600 block of Hampton South.

At the scene, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The EPCSO said she was taken to a local hospital for treatment and survived.

Detectives identified the suspect as 41-year-old Robert Cadaret. He was arrested on Dec. 9 and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the felony charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, First Degree Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon By a Previous Offender.

His bond was set at $50,000. As of Tuesday, he remains in custody.

Investigators haven't released the name of the victim.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
