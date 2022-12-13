Read full article on original website
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album
Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death: See His Tribute
Channing Tatum is among those mourning the loss of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The actor said he was speechless to learn of Boss' death at age 40, penning a message on Instagram Dec. 14 accompanied by a throwback selfie. In the photo, the two are wearing matching black snapbacks, reminiscent of the attire they wore while performing together in the 2015 dance movie Magic Mike XXL.
Justin Timberlake Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friend of 20 Years
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend. The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14. "It's heartbreaking to hear...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker shared on Dec. 14. E! News can confirm he died by suicide.
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson And More React After Cheryl Burke Announces She’s Leaving The Show
Dancing With The Stars' pros and former competitors all reacted to Cheryl Burke's decision to leave the show.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
“Heartbroken” Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her friend. The talk show host shared an emotional tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ, following his death on Dec. 14 at age 40. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure...
Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
Carrie Underwood Blows Us Away As She Shows Off Her Aerial Skills In A Sparkly Bodysuit At The AMAs
Carrie Underwood lit up the 2022 American Music Awards stage during her jaw-dropping (and often, gravity-defying) performance of “Crazy Angels” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20th – and we simply couldn’t take our eyes off the sparkling, skin-tight bodysuit she was wearing!
Julianne Hough Stuns On Stage In A Sparkly Jumpsuit For Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
It’s the season to wear all things shimmery, embellished, and bright. And leave it to Julianne Hough to do just that while sparking some serious holiday cheer in a stunningly sparkly jumpsuit. The 34-year-old Dancing with the Stars icon, stunned fans during her latest dance performance in celebration of the upcoming holidays. And when we saw all of her incredible looks—especially the head-to-toe bedazzled jumpsuit she wore…We. Were. Speechless.
Remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Incredible Love Story
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith & More Pay Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. "I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" Holker wrote Dec. 10 on Instagram, reflecting on their sun-kissed nuptials. "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy
Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son. The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.
Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is ready to set sail on her latest charter: motherhood. The Below Deck alum revealed she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post announcing the news. Along with a series of...
