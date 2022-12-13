Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
New smoke detector law in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State and local fire safety experts gathered in Decatur on Thursday, to make the public aware of Illinois' new 10-year smoke alarm law. The new law requires residents to replace older smoke alarms with models with a 10-year sealed battery. The law goes into effect on January 1.
newschannel20.com
Illinois gas tax is set to increase in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois drivers will see two increases in gas taxes starting next month and another increase after that over the summer. The state will be increasing the tax on Jan. 1 by a little over three cents per gallon. This will make Illinois the second highest...
newschannel20.com
2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In 2021, hunters harvested a total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season. The preliminary harvest for the...
newschannel20.com
New chairman of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced new leadership for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) on Monday. Sean M. Smoot was confirmed to serve as Chairman by the entire Board. Previously, Smoot served as ILETSB’s Vice-Chairman and the Chair of its Finance, Legislative, and Personnel...
newschannel20.com
Mt. Pulaski to go under boil order
MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WICS) — Mt. Pulaski will go under a boil order on Monday. Illinois American Water says they will be replacing a flow meter at the Mt. Pulaski water treatment plant. This project will result in a boil water order for the community beginning at 7 a.m.
newschannel20.com
Illinois seeking nominations for 2023 most endangered historic places
CHICAGO (WICS) — Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The Most Endangered Historic Places list calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition, or inappropriate development. Nominations for the 2023 Most...
newschannel20.com
USDA invests over $5 million to combat climate change across Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing millions of dollars in Illinois. The $5 million in funding is coming from the Rural Development department and will go towards critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois feeling more like winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After a mild and rainy Wednesday, the cold settles back into the region. Clouds control the area today with temperatures in the mid-30s. To add to the winter-like conditions, we will have the chance for scattered flurries in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday with another chance for flurries. Highs will only be in the low 30s.
newschannel20.com
$37.3 million in funding for innovation hubs across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday the release of $37.3 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN). The IIN operates as a network of networks, connecting entities across Illinois to drive inclusive and integrated research, innovation, and economic development....
Comments / 0