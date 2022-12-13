ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
capitolweekly.net

Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA
nbc16.com

Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbc16.com

Fauci responds to DeSantis COVID grand jury petition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has responded to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to ask the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. DeSantis on Tuesday also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy