Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
fox35orlando.com
Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World....
New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, despite underreporting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI released their new hate crimes report this week, revealing concerning trends also reflected in California and the Bay Area. KRON 4’s Stephanie Lin sat down exclusively with FBI San Francisco’s Special Agent in Charge, Robert Tripp for the FBI’s first televised interview addressing the new data. Portions of the […]
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
Two Arrested In Brooksville With Meth, Cocaine, And Fentanyl
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people early Wednesday morning on a plethora of drug and trafficking charges. On Wednesday at approximately 2:40 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff Deputy Z. Vasquez was conducting patrols in the area of Broad Street and Wiscon Road
nbc16.com
DeSantis pushes for grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan to petition the state Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.”. On Tuesday, the Republican governor made the announcement during a discussion...
nbc16.com
Lawsuit alleges Apple AirTags used to track people, police warn of new trend
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Two California women are suing Apple over their exes' use of AirTags to secretly track their movements and whereabouts in real-time. Apple introduced AirTags, which retail for $29, in 2021. They work by connecting to iPhones and iPads via Bluetooth and can detect approximate locations.
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
nbc16.com
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
nbc16.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
nbc16.com
Fauci responds to DeSantis COVID grand jury petition
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has responded to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to ask the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. DeSantis on Tuesday also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.
Florida Man Arrested After A Punching and Chokehold Rampage, Injuring Multiple Victims
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested after going on a punching rampage, injuring multiple victims at random. On Monday, just before noon, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Mid-Florida Credit Union, located at 11098 Spring Hill Drive in Spring
San Luis Obispo Tribune
36-year-old hiker vanished 11 days ago in California. His SUV is also missing, cops say
The search is on for a man who vanished 11 days ago after going on a hike in California, officials said. On Dec. 5 at around 9:05 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received reports that Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria was missing, according to a news release. The man’s...
KCRA.com
Thieves are draining California's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Here's why
MANTECA, Calif. — Asmore Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards hit mailboxes, some Californians have had money from their card drained of its funds before they've been able to use it. Three consumers have reached out to KCRA 3 Investigates to report similar issues with their California inflation relief...
Look: Stranded dog rescued from mangrove island in Florida
A Florida sheriff's office came to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on a mangrove island in a creek.
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.
Comments / 2