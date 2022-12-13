ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

2023 PGA Documentary nominations include Oscar frontrunners

By John Benutty
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRRo7_0jhAWo2P00

The Producers Guild of America announced the seven films vying for Best Documentary Feature on Monday, December 12. The nominees are: “All That Breathes,” “Descendant,” “Fire of Love,” “Navalny,” “Nothing Compares,” “Retrograde,” and “The Territory.”

Recognition from the PGA is one stop on the path to a nomination for non-fiction Oscar hopefuls. In the last two years, the PGA winner and the Oscar winner have matched (“Summer of Soul” and “My Octopus Teacher” each won both prizes), but the overlap in nominees is less consistent.

In 2021 and 2019, PGA and Oscar matched on four titles, but in 2020 and 2018 they only matched on two. In 2017, none of the seven PGA nominees were nominated by the academy. Just prior to 2020, the PGA winners “Apollo 11” (2019), “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” (2018) and “Jane” (2017) all missed out on an Oscar nomination.

So far this year, “Fire of Love” and “Navalny” are the two PGA nominees that are most widely recognized by other non-fiction awards groups. Both were nominated for the top prizes by the International Documentary Association (IDA), Cinema Eye Honors (CEH), and Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA). “All That Breathes” was awarded the IDA’s top prize on December 10 and remains in contention for the CEH prize.

“The Territory” is a nominee with CEH and “Descendant” was a nominee with CCDA. “Nothing Compares” and “Retrograde” were not nominated for the top award by any of the three groups prior to the PGA announcement.

High profile documentaries that did not make the PGA cut include “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” the IDA and CEH nominee that won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival earlier in the year, and “Good Night Oppy,” which made a splash with the CCDA as their Best Documentary feature and winner of four other prizes.

The winner will be revealed at the 34th annual PGA Awards which will take place on February 25, 2023. The remaining Producers Guild Awards nominations, including those for the Oscar bellwether Best Picture, will be unveiled on January 12, 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
GoldDerby

Jamie Lee Curtis jumps into the Oscar top 3 after Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations

It took a little longer than we thought after her initial surge in October, but Jamie Lee Curtis has finally infiltrated the top five in the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star has jumped from sixth to third place, even leapfrogging over her own co-star Stephanie Hsu. Curtis’ rise isn’t surprising after she earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations this week and is one of three people — the others being Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) — who was shortlisted at both in the still...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice Awards: How good are these prizes at predicting Oscars?

The Critics Choice Awards is renowned as one of the best barometers for predicting the Oscars. Over its 27-year history, these kudos have previewed 15 Best Picture Oscar winners as well as 22 Best Director, 18 Best Actor, 15 Best Actress, 17 Supporting Actor and 19 Supporting Actress champs. Let’s take a closer look at the results of the last seven awards seasons to see if the Critics Choice Awards are still a good luck charm to have in hand when making your 2023 Oscar predictions. Last year these awards previewed all four acting winners: leads Will Smith (“King Richard”) and...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

2022 IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ wins 3 including Best Feature

The International Documentary Association (IDA) presented awards to the winners in 18 categories for the 38th IDA Documentary Awards on December 10, 2022 at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles. Shaunak Sen‘s “All That Breathes” went into the evening with four nominations and emerged as a winner of three, including the top prize. See the full list of winners below. In addition to taking home Best Feature Documentary, Shen was named Best Director and the film’s editor Charlotte Munch Bengtsen won for Best Editing. Of its four nominations, “All That Breathes” lost only the award for Best Cinematography which went to the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies

The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
GoldDerby

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

African American Film Critics Association Crowns ‘The Woman King’ the Best Film of 2022

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 list of 2022, with “The Woman King” named the best film of the year. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as members of the all-female army the Agojie. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of the Dahomey kingdom in the 1820s. “Our top film, ‘The Woman King,’ bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a press statement. “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, and Apple Original...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions

The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IndieWire

See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
GoldDerby

Experts slugfest: Analyzing Critics Choice nominations — now with more nominees than ever!

Another day, another set of nominations. The Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Wednesday and there are more nominations than ever before. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down it all down. Due to an “exact tie,” there are 11 Best Picture nominees, while the Best Director category has expanded from six to 10 slots, so chances are you got that category right in your predictions. We discuss what — if any — clarity this offers on both Oscar races, especially as “Avatar: The Way of Water” is surging and opens this week. SEE Experts slugfest:...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice 2023: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting movie nominees

Congratulations to our Gold Derby Expert Joyce Eng for an excellent score of 84.85% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie nominees on Monday morning. She is best among 10 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Over 2,100 people worldwide predicted these film nominations with our top scorer getting 57 out of 61 nominee slots correct. Some of the accurate choices for Eng included all five Best Actor and Best Actress contenders, plus 10 Best Picture of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,”...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ makes a splash

Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more. How much will the influx of new voters affect the nominations? The old Hollywood Foreign Press Association would definitely fall for “Elvis,” but will the new one? We both have the Baz Luhrmann film in our Best Drama Film lineups, alongside expected nominees “The Fabelmans,” “TÁR” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Speaking...
GoldDerby

Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Emancipation’ cinematographer Robert Richardson for 11th nomination

Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” has finally been unveiled to the public, and critics agree it’s a visual achievement. For his most ambitious project yet, Fuqua collaborated with cinematographer Robert Richardson, whose credits include “Casino,” “The Aviator,” “Django Unchained,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Richardson’s ingenious, Oscar-winning work on “The Aviator” is a career highlight for visually recreating the transition from two-to-three-strip Technicolor as the film progresses through the 1930s. The legendary DP has 10 Academy Award nominations (and three wins) to his name and deserves an 11th for lensing “Emancipation,” which sits in 12th position in our Oscar odds...
LOUISIANA STATE
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

25 most outrageous Critics Choice film nomination snubs: ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘She Said,’ Claire Foy …

Nominations for the 28th Critics Choice Film Awards have been revealed, and most of this season’s presumed heavy-hitters had great showings. However, voters were less generous toward some of the year’s otherwise generally well-received films. “Women Talking” received six nominations, including one for its ensemble cast, but missed out on individual acting bids for Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said” faltered in the top categories of Best Picture and Director, while the former failed to join its predecessor as a Best Adapted Screenplay nominee. Below, we’ve listed the Top 25 Critics Choice film nomination snubs...
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ sound team on creating ‘sexy, gorgeous and completely immersive’ sonic architecture [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The big thing about working with Baz is that you know it’s not going to be a straight narrative,” says Wayne Pashley, sound designer and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann‘s film “Elvis.” “I’ve worked with Baz for 30 years now. I knew, even from the script, by the time it hits post-production it’s gonna be up for grabs. He’ll shoot a lot. He tends to shoot conventionally, surprisingly enough, but a lot of the magic happens in post.” Pashley is joined by production sound mixer David Lee and re-recording mixers Andy Nelson and Michael Keller in our video interview...
The Independent

Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award

Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
GoldDerby

Indie Spirits TV nominations: Full list in all categories

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards television nominations were announced Tuesday, December 13, three weeks after the corresponding film contenders were revealed. This is the third year that Film Independent will be honoring small screen programs and performers alongside movie creatives. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees for the 2023 TV Indie Spirits. This year, the Best New Series (Scripted and Non-Scripted) and Best TV Ensemble Cast Spirit Awards categories remain intact, but the two individual TV acting ones have been overhauled. During today’s announcement, Film Independent President Josh Welsh said the organization hopes “to better reflect the diversity...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy