ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida woman accused of distributing unapproved new drugs

FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been indicted on charges related to an alleged scheme to distribute unapproved new drugs and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Marina Sievert, 57, of Dunedin, has been charged...
DUNEDIN, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman

Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Convicted murderer Matthew Terry wants new trial

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man who was found guilty of first-degree murder wants a new trial because his attorneys lied to him. In November, Matthew Terry was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend Kay Baker. On Thursday, his attorneys were back...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy