iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Pinellas County Man Fed Up With Illegal Text Ads Files 23 Lawsuits In 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. – CVS, Pizza Hut, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fitzgerald’s, and 19 other companies have been allegedly bugging a man to do business with them via text. Now, this man has collectively filed 23 consumer lawsuits. Outside these four aforementioned companies, the man’s suits were
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
Deputies let Florida man go before pulling him over a second time, leading to arrest
A Florida man is still behind bars Wednesday in Franklin after being caught with drugs and leading officers on a long chase.
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
niceville.com
Florida woman accused of distributing unapproved new drugs
FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been indicted on charges related to an alleged scheme to distribute unapproved new drugs and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Marina Sievert, 57, of Dunedin, has been charged...
Tampa Oath Keeper, retired Green Beret to appeal conviction on weapons charges as Jan. 6 trial looms
Retired Bay Area Green Beret Jeremy Brown will appeal a conviction connected to a January 6 related search warrant, according to a family member.
17-Year-Old Arrested At A St. Petersburg Charter School With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, 840 3rd Avenue S., on Wednesday. According to police, the school safety officer discovered the handgun in the 11th grader’s locker and notified the
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘There’s a zero gain’: DeSantis’ choice for vaccine grand jury a waste of money, attorney says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One of Orlando’s highest-profile criminal defense attorneys said he was baffled by Gov. DeSantis’ call for a grand jury investigation regarding COVID vaccines, adding that the decision will amount to a net loss for everyone except the governor himself. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
floridapolitics.com
‘We need to make it right’: Lawmaker refiles measure to help wrongly imprisoned Floridians
‘Hopefully, this time is the right time. Hopefully, we can make some movement.’. Tampa resident Robert DuBoise spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit until DNA evidence convinced a court to set him free in late 2020. The moment he walked out of prison, a clock started ticking.
fox13news.com
Convicted murderer Matthew Terry wants new trial
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man who was found guilty of first-degree murder wants a new trial because his attorneys lied to him. In November, Matthew Terry was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend Kay Baker. On Thursday, his attorneys were back...
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a St. Petersburg-based charter yacht company has been found guilty of trying to mislead the Coast Guard after an incident where a passenger and crew member died during a charter in 2017. A federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, guilty of endeavoring to...
abcnews4.com
FBI report on hate crimes shows why SC needs a hate crime bill, says state rep
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Representative Wendell Gilliard (D- Charleston) addressed a recent report from the FBI that detailed hate crime incidents in the Palmetto State on Wednesday. "[The report] underscores why we in South Carolina need to at long last join the 48 other states of the Union that...
cw34.com
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
Florida Man Arrested After A Punching and Chokehold Rampage, Injuring Multiple Victims
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested after going on a punching rampage, injuring multiple victims at random. On Monday, just before noon, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Mid-Florida Credit Union, located at 11098 Spring Hill Drive in Spring
