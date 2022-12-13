ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sons of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony faced off in a high school basketball game, and both stars posted a 'legacies' photo after

By Tyler Lauletta
 2 days ago
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and sons share photo at high school basketball game.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

  • LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony both have sons playing in elite high-school basketball programs.
  • On Monday, James and Anthony watched them face off against each other.
  • The group took a picture at the game that shows the past, present, and future of basketball greatness.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were on the same basketball court on Monday night, but they were there as onlookers, not as players.

The former teammates were attending the high school matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King, which featured James' two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and Anthony's son, Kiyan, respectively.

The James brothers side came out on top, with Sierra Canyon defeating Christ the King 62-51 at home.

But the result on the scoreboard was less important than the game itself, which was a 20-year reunion of sorts for James and Anthony.

Before they were teammates on the Lakers or Team USA, before they had even begun their NBA careers, James and Anthony were both high school basketball stars, two of the top prospects in the country.

All the way back in 2002, James and Anthony faced off in a high school game that featured 11,000 fans at the Sovereign Bank Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, according to ESPN .

Anthony scored 36 points to James' 34 in that matchup, with Anthony's Oak Hill Academy defeating James' St. Vincent-St. Mary 72-66.

From there, Anthony would leave to become a college star at Syracuse, while James would make his national television debut the next season in a highly anticipated rematch between the two high schools.

That rematch introduced James to the world, taking place on Dec. 12, 2002.

20 years later to the day, the next generation faced off.

As Bryce and Kiyan are both just sophomores, their game action was a bit limited, but Bronny, a senior, put on a show, including a dunk that earned roars from the crowd.

For James, the reunion tour isn't done just yet, as Sierra Canyon's next game will be in Ohio against James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 17.

