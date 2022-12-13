ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Orlando ranks in top 5 cities in nation for aggressive holiday drivers

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHMw9_0jhAWESN00
Morning rush hour traffic down main corridor Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Oviedo leaders are looking for solutions other than widening roads, such as implementing autonomous shuttle buses, more bike paths and bike lanes, linking neighborhoods together through connector roads and encouraging developers to build more mixed use projects that include grocery stores, shops and restaurants within residential communities. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando is home to some of the most aggressive drivers during the holiday season, according to GasBuddy.

On Tuesday, the fuel-savings website and app company published a list of places with the most and least aggressive drivers during holiday shopping.

Orlando ranked fourth, although multiple Florida cities made the list.

Jacksonville is the only Sunshine State city to place higher than Orlando, ranked second, while Tampa-St. Petersburg ranked eighth.

Tucson, Arizona topped all cities.

Nashville, Birmingham, Richmond, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City and Memphis filled out the rest of the top 10, according to GasBuddy .

They defined “aggressive driving” as hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration.

GasBuddy compiled the data from a feature in their app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits.

The data was used to improve fuel efficiency and also map out where poor driving took place.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 70 degrees. We have a great Friday ahead. Skies will be clearing and remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. Temperatures beach side hit in the upper-60s, with water temps near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today. Make sure you are staying safe at the beaches this weekend..
ORLANDO, FL
Nick Davies

My Favorite Orlando Restaurants

Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Narcity USA

You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays

Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach

The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL

The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy