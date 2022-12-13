Orlando ranks in top 5 cities in nation for aggressive holiday drivers

Morning rush hour traffic down main corridor Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Oviedo leaders are looking for solutions other than widening roads, such as implementing autonomous shuttle buses, more bike paths and bike lanes, linking neighborhoods together through connector roads and encouraging developers to build more mixed use projects that include grocery stores, shops and restaurants within residential communities. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando is home to some of the most aggressive drivers during the holiday season, according to GasBuddy.

On Tuesday, the fuel-savings website and app company published a list of places with the most and least aggressive drivers during holiday shopping.

Orlando ranked fourth, although multiple Florida cities made the list.

Jacksonville is the only Sunshine State city to place higher than Orlando, ranked second, while Tampa-St. Petersburg ranked eighth.

Tucson, Arizona topped all cities.

Nashville, Birmingham, Richmond, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City and Memphis filled out the rest of the top 10, according to GasBuddy .

They defined “aggressive driving” as hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration.

GasBuddy compiled the data from a feature in their app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits.

The data was used to improve fuel efficiency and also map out where poor driving took place.