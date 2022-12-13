Read full article on original website
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
msn.com
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Elizabeth Holmes' Ex Sunny Balwani Gets 13 Years For His Role In Theranos Fraud
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was convicted of 12 felony counts related to the fraud at the company, Theranos, that Elizabeth Holmes founded, and received a longer sentence than Holmes. A judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role...
Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
Sam Bankman-Fried was 'delusional' about how FTX collapsed and the culpability he deserves, Mike Novogratz says
Sam Bankman-Fried is "delusional" about the downfall of FTX and his level of culpability in it, Mike Novogratz said. At the DealBook Summit, Bankman-Fried tried to deny having any knowledge of what was happening in his crypto empire. "Markets are based on trust. And when you have trust broken like...
decrypt.co
US Court Unseals Indictment of OneCoin Cryptoqueen's 'Crisis Manager'
The Luxembourg national linked to the OneCoin scheme is to be extradited to the U.S. on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Another player in the notorious OneCoin scheme will face charges of wire fraud and money laundering upon extradition to the U.S., according to a newly unsealed indictment.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S DOJ Charges ‘Blockparty’ Co-founder of Stealing $1M
Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm. According to the DOJ, Thapa spent the stolen money on nightclubs, travel, and clothing. Today, the FBI announced that they had detained and filed charges against the co-founder of Blockparty, a blockchain event firm, on charges that he stole $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to spend on personal luxuries. On Wednesday, the DOJ made allegations that Rikesh Thapa, 28, who worked as Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm and faked trade documents to mask his tracks.
Trump Attorneys in a Jam as DOJ Seeks Charges in Mar-a-Lago Raid: Lawyer
"You wouldn't want to certify under oath that he returned all the classified materials," remarked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Commits to Testifying on FTX in Front of House Financial Services Committee, New CEO John J. Ray, III on List Too
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – the now bankrupt crypto exchange, has committed to testifying in front of the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss the collapse of FTX and affiliated entities. The agreement to testify came today following a back and forth discussion via Twitter that involved the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
