Upworthy

Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate

School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
blavity.com

TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
Newsweek

Newsweek

