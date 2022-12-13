Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse asked for the opinions of other users.
Upworthy
Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate
School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Couple Uninviting Parents From Wedding as They 'Ruined' Sister's Day Backed
"Nobody asks them to change, just behave like decent human beings," one Redditor wrote, after the parents said they would not go if they can't be themselves.
People Are Sharing How They Learned The "Truth" About Santa, And It Makes Me Miss The Magic Of Childhood So Much
"The neighbor kid’s dad was a preacher. She told me believing in Santa was the same as worshiping Satan."
“It’s time to go.” Parents pack up son’s things, get him an apartment because he won’t leave their house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For some people out there, times are really rough. Gas prices are high, food prices are higher, and rent is barely affordable.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me
A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Chick-fil-A Worker Hides in Bathroom to Avoid “Creepy” Customers Who Asked to Walk Her to Her Car
A Chick-fil-A employee's viral TikTok has sparked a conversation in the comments section about safety in the workplace. Des, who posts under the handle (@destini.j) said that two separate customers approached her while she was on shift, asking her what time she gets off of work. Article continues below advertisement.
Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no
The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Woman horrified when she mistakes a river rat in kitchen for child's toy: 'I told you it was a real rat'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was visiting a friend at her parents' home. It was a huge house near the river with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, and a massive kitchen and dining area. I loved that house.
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
blavity.com
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Woman Kicks Mother in Law With Two Broken Wrists Out of Her Wedding for Dress Mishap
A whopping 70% of people say that their in-laws have caused strain within their marriage. Not everyone is going to have the greatest relationship with their partner's parents, but people think one woman really started things off on the wrong foot on the day of her wedding.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1065M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1