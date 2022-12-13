City of Tucson seeks sock donations this winter

With cold temperatures moving into Tucson this week, many people experiencing homelessness will need to find ways to keep warm.

The City of Tucson's Community Safety, Health & Wellness program is collecting socks to distribute to members of the community who are in need this winter.

If interested in contributing, you can bring socks to any Winter Sock Drive collection box. Socks should be unused, any size and still in their packaging.

The collection boxes are located at the ward offices:



Ward 1 - 940 W. Alameda St.

Ward 2 - 7575 E. Speedway Blvd.

Ward 3 - 1510 E. Grant Rd.

Ward 4 - 8123 E. Poinciana

Ward 5 - 4300 S. Park Ave.

Ward 6 - 3202 E. 1st St.

Sock donations are accepted through Monday, Jan. 30.

