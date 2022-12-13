ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

City of Tucson seeks sock donations this winter

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
With cold temperatures moving into Tucson this week, many people experiencing homelessness will need to find ways to keep warm.

The City of Tucson's Community Safety, Health & Wellness program is collecting socks to distribute to members of the community who are in need this winter.

If interested in contributing, you can bring socks to any Winter Sock Drive collection box. Socks should be unused, any size and still in their packaging.

The collection boxes are located at the ward offices:

  • Ward 1 - 940 W. Alameda St.
  • Ward 2 - 7575 E. Speedway Blvd.
  • Ward 3 - 1510 E. Grant Rd.
  • Ward 4 - 8123 E. Poinciana
  • Ward 5 - 4300 S. Park Ave.
  • Ward 6 - 3202 E. 1st St.

Sock donations are accepted through Monday, Jan. 30.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

