Effective: 2022-12-13 10:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central Texas. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 500 PM CST for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins; Hunt; Lamar; Rains The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunt County in north central Texas Hopkins County in north central Texas Rains County in north central Texas Delta County in north central Texas Lamar County in north central Texas * Until 1130 AM CST. * At 1028 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Honey Grove to Greenville Club Lake, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Commerce, Cooper, West Tawakoni, Blossom, Wolfe City, Quinlan, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Cumby, Como, Roxton, Campbell, Hawk Cove, Lake Tawakoni, Cooper Lake and Greenville Club Lake. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 89 and 140. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DELTA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO