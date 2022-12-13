Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante. Ella Livingston explains how Cocoa Asante supports other small, local, women and black-owned businesses by featuring ingredients from them in our bonbons. Insta/FB/Tiktok: @cocoaasante. 423-756-2121.
wutc.org
Connect For Good, Holiday Giving For Homeless To Housing
For the problem of homelessness here in Chattanooga, there is no one quick fix - but there are targeted efforts to help break the cycle. One of those efforts is Connect for Good, a holiday giving campaign to benefit a homeless-to-housing initiative known as the Flexible Housing Fund. Connect for...
wutc.org
Coming To Miller Park: The Winter Break Spectacular
On Friday, starting at 2 PM, the Winter Break Spectacular comes to Chattanooga’s Miller Park. Marcus Ellsworth is programs manager for River City Company.
chattanoogapulse.com
Two-Week Lineup Of Youth Events Gives Students Options To Safely Gather During Winter Break
Local students will have multiple options to safely gather and even seek temporary employment during Hamilton County Schools’ winter break, thanks to a series of community events planned by the City and its partners. Similar to the programming offered during fall and Thanksgiving breaks, the winter break events are...
WTVC
Erlanger needs your help to fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Stephanie Wittler-Beavers talks about how the community can help Erlanger Health System fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground
Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
WTVC
Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
WTVC
Smoky Mountain Sweets
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A company whose slogan is “Add some Joy to your day” is the kind of place we want to be!. We are here with Kelly Walker of smoky mountain sweets.
WTVC
Free coloring book with Tennessee Aquarium membership
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson is in the studio talking about how when you purchase an Aquarium Membership, you will receive a free coloring book! Make sure to check out the Tennessee Aquarium's IMAX theatre to see Avatar in IMAX!
WTVC
Tree uproots, crashing into Middle Valley home Thursday morning after excessive rain
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tenn. — It was a scary situation for a family in Middle Valley in Hamilton County after saturated ground caused a tree to fall into their home. The tree crashed through the family's living room at their home on Gann Road. It also damaged the kitchen when...
The Daily South
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Record Urban League gift
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga began operations back in 1982. The purpose is to shine a light on racial, social and economic equity. Earlier this year, ULGC President and CEO Candy Johnson received an email, then took part in a call from a philanthropic group, who had noticed the ULGC consistent hard work.
WTVC
Report: Inadequate child care costs could cost Tennessee billions, including Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inadequate child care costs could be costing Tennessee billions of dollars, according to a report by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education. In Hamilton county alone it's costing millions. Read the report for Hamilton County:. Regional Hamilton 2022 TQEE Child Care Study by WTVC on Scribd.
WTVC
'We've heard great ideas:' Solutions to Chattanooga's homeless problem discussed Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Tuesday city of Chattanooga employees, representatives from the Homeless Coalition, and community members gathered to have an open conversation about the city's plans to convert the Airport Inn into permanent supportive housing. “This adds 70 units of permanent supportive housing. And right now we have...
WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?
Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
WTVC
Medal of Honor recipient Sal Giunta's visit to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — There have been some special things that happened in the Chattanooga area in 2022. Now as year's end is drawing closer we look back at one of those moments. On the Price of Freedom we look back at one of those events. In late September, Medal...
WTVCFOX
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
WTVC
"Gray area:" Why wasn't East Ridge city code enforced for Budgetel before it closed?
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — As a judge lays out how the Budgetel in East Ridge can open once again there are questions about why a city ordinance already in place wasn’t being followed in the first place, and whose job it was to enforce it. "The roadmap to...
