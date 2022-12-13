ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante. Ella Livingston explains how Cocoa Asante supports other small, local, women and black-owned businesses by featuring ingredients from them in our bonbons. Insta/FB/Tiktok: @cocoaasante. 423-756-2121.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Connect For Good, Holiday Giving For Homeless To Housing

For the problem of homelessness here in Chattanooga, there is no one quick fix - but there are targeted efforts to help break the cycle. One of those efforts is Connect for Good, a holiday giving campaign to benefit a homeless-to-housing initiative known as the Flexible Housing Fund. Connect for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Smoky Mountain Sweets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A company whose slogan is “Add some Joy to your day” is the kind of place we want to be!. We are here with Kelly Walker of smoky mountain sweets.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Record Urban League gift

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga began operations back in 1982. The purpose is to shine a light on racial, social and economic equity. Earlier this year, ULGC President and CEO Candy Johnson received an email, then took part in a call from a philanthropic group, who had noticed the ULGC consistent hard work.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?

Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

Medal of Honor recipient Sal Giunta's visit to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — There have been some special things that happened in the Chattanooga area in 2022. Now as year's end is drawing closer we look back at one of those moments. On the Price of Freedom we look back at one of those events. In late September, Medal...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

