A musical homecoming, then down to business. A look at Pennsylvania Superior Court’s visit to Northampton County

The Easton Area High School band filled Northampton County’s grand old Courtroom One with Christmas carols Tuesday morning, and Judge Jack Panella seemed as merry as St. Nick as he took his place on the bench with two colleagues from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

“I’m from this county, in case any of you don’t know,” he announced, though it was a sure bet almost everyone in the courtroom knew.

The Brooklyn-born Panella started his law career in Northampton County in 1980 and was appointed to the bench by Gov. Robert Casey in 1991, becoming the second-youngest judge in county history. He was elected to Superior Court — one of the state’s two appellate bodies — in 2003.

What brings Panella and Justices Anne Lazarus and Megan Sullivan to Easton this week is one of the Superior Court’s periodic forays to places where the judges don’t typically hear cases. It’s a way of showing the public how the court operates outside its traditional hearing sites in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Panella, who was elected to a five-year term as the court’s president judge in 2018, wanted the occasion to be special, so he recruited the high school band to play as people filtered in.

“This is one of the best high school bands in the country,” he enthused when the music ended.

But he offered a solemn note, too, remembering Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris, the New Tripoli Community Fire Company firefighters who died last week fighting a blaze in Schuylkill County.

“We’d like to dedicate this session of Superior Court to their heroic memory,” he said.

The judge is a genial man and his sense of hometown pride and keen nostalgia was charmingly evident as he remembered the time he was in Courtroom One as a young lawyer and accidentally leaned on the light switches, plunging everyone into darkness as the judge read the day’s hearing list.

That was a long time ago — long enough to laugh instead of blush as he recounted the episode. The judge also noted he had never presided in the spacious, richly appointed Courtroom One — people invariably call it “historic Courtroom One” — in his years with the county.

Superior Court, created in 1895, has jurisdiction over appeals of decisions in state trial courts, except for death penalty cases, which are heard by the Supreme Court, and cases involving state agencies, which go to Commonwealth Court.

With 15 judges elected to 10-year terms, Superior Court “is by far the busiest appellate court in the commonwealth,” said Northampton County President Judge Michael Koury, who welcomed the justices as they prepared to hear 45 appeals over two days.

“Busiest in the nation,” Lazarus corrected. The court decides about 8,000 cases a year.

“My fervent hope here is that everyone here watching the cases will understand how difficult it is to handle as much as we do,” Lazarus added.

Indeed, it was hard to believe they could churn through 45 cases in two days, but once Panella gaveled the proceedings to order — “The niceties are over, time to get to work,” he said — the pace was swift.

The first five appeals Tuesday featured expedited arguments, which gave each attorney five minutes to speak. Those were followed by standard arguments, limited to 15 minutes per side. The judges occasionally interjected with questions. When one set of arguments ended, the next pair of lawyers stepped up.

On Wednesday, the judges are expected to finish the hearings and hold a question-and-answer session with students from Lafayette College.

Steven Molder, president of the Northampton County Bar Association and an old friend of Panella’s — they started their law careers the same year — said it was an honor to host the justices.

“Though you’ve lost your permanent parking spot here, it’s still a pleasure to have you back,” he told Panella.

