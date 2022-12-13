ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 The Bomb

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and AT&T celebrate groundbreaking project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network. The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area. They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy