Read full article on original website
Related
classicfm.com
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
Philharmonia/Shani review – fast-rising conductor shapes and steers Mahler’s monster
Lahav Shani favoured excitement over weight in his reading of Mahler’s sixth symphony, while Lisa Batiashvili’s exceptional virtuosity added depth to Sibelius’s Violin Concert
dctheaterarts.org
Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J
The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
theaterpizzazz.com
The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse
An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
Donny McClurkin and Marcus Rogers reveal how secular gospel music is today
Donny McClurkind and Marcus RogersPhoto byFacebook screenshot. There has been a shift in what is considered to be gospel music and Donny McClurkin and Marcus Rogers have broken it down. The easiest way to explain would be the difference in what you feel when Mariah Carey sings All I want for Christmas is you and when she sings O Holy Night and Silent Night. The latter was sung by soldiers on Christmas Eve 1914 during World War I and they called a truce and the power of the song about the birth of Christ caused the Germans and Belgians to come together.
ABC 4
Actor Neal McDonough narrates The Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas program
If you are looking for a new program to watch this season for some holiday cheer and to be reminded of what the true meaning of Christmas is, we have the perfect opportunity for you. The Tabernacle Choir is streaming a program on PBS that will feature Neal McDonough who has been in dozens and dozens of hit movies and tv shows. The actor says this about his time with the Tabernacle Choir: “I learned from my parents – ‘Family first, me second!’ My parents came from Ireland with nothing, and they built a really great life for themselves with six kids. We own a small motel in Cape Cod and the work ethic was always there for all of us in the family. I’m so proud to tell of our Irish heritage on a show like this because I think it’s just important for the whole world to see it all and to see it all come together to different faiths. I think it’s just a beautiful, magical thing.” McDonough says because he is an Irish Catholic, it is even more special for him that the choir will be singing traditional Irish songs and honoring the traditions of their Christmas season.
More memories of Christine McVie and the Juniper Blossom blues club
It was good to read Stephen Burgen’s memories of the Juniper Blossom blues club that he helped to run in Cambridge circa 1968 (Christine McVie used to play at the blues night we ran as teenagers. We were all besotted, 2 December). Stephen credits me with being the driving...
Comments / 0