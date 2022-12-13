ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Coletti
2d ago

Well if you're old enough to sleep with multiple men and have multiple kids by them then you should be old enough to take care of said kids with your own money. Theres no exscuse, you had a good man, at least good enough to take care of the child he had with you (which makes him better than every other guy you have a kid with) and for whatever reason he wasnt enough. You made your bed apparently many times with many different men.

Sally Martinez
2d ago

He isn't responsible for supporting YOUR other children. He is taking care of his responsibility for HIS child, YOU cheated on him. Start taking responsibility for YOUR children, start by getting sterilized so you stop having more fatherless children, then try remembering who your kids fathers are and go after them for child support for THEIR children and stop blaming everyone for YOUR mistakes!

Katrina Peterson
2d ago

If the kids were not being cared for then where were their dads? It was not this man’s responsibility to support kids not his. The kids should be mad at their mom and their own fathers not someone else’s dad. As for kids hungry the mom probably had food stamps wic and who knows what else. There are plenty of places to get help with food and even diapers. Don’t be mad at some guy who didn’t father you be pissed at the guy who did father you and didn’t care for his responsibilities.

