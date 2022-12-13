Well if you're old enough to sleep with multiple men and have multiple kids by them then you should be old enough to take care of said kids with your own money. Theres no exscuse, you had a good man, at least good enough to take care of the child he had with you (which makes him better than every other guy you have a kid with) and for whatever reason he wasnt enough. You made your bed apparently many times with many different men.
He isn't responsible for supporting YOUR other children. He is taking care of his responsibility for HIS child, YOU cheated on him. Start taking responsibility for YOUR children, start by getting sterilized so you stop having more fatherless children, then try remembering who your kids fathers are and go after them for child support for THEIR children and stop blaming everyone for YOUR mistakes!
If the kids were not being cared for then where were their dads? It was not this man’s responsibility to support kids not his. The kids should be mad at their mom and their own fathers not someone else’s dad. As for kids hungry the mom probably had food stamps wic and who knows what else. There are plenty of places to get help with food and even diapers. Don’t be mad at some guy who didn’t father you be pissed at the guy who did father you and didn’t care for his responsibilities.
Related
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Mother Furious After 16-Year-Old 'Ruins Christmas' by Choosing to Visit Dad
‘Disrespectful’ Woman Furious After Parents of Boyfriend Tell Her to 'Be Quiet' at Dinner
“It’s time to go.” Parents pack up son’s things, get him an apartment because he won’t leave their house
Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’
Mother Refuses to 'Punish' 6-Year-Old Son After He Stands Up to School Bully
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
Judge tells cancer patient to be ‘ashamed of himself’ because he was incapable of doing a simple task
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 68