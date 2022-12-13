ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 2

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
pawesome.net

Dog Loses His Mind When Trying Water In The Kibble For The First Time

Sometimes the smallest alterations to a meal can make all the difference. Whether we’re adding sriracha sauce to our ramen or trying a new broth, humans love to experiment with different variations on our favorite menu items. It turns out, though, that dogs also appreciate a new twist on their food!
BBC

Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home

Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
pethelpful.com

Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless

There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1065M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy