Goldendoodle Owner Shares Destruction After Puppy Mixes Mud and Zoomies
A dog owner has seen the funny side after his goldendoodle covered his apartment in mud.
Chicago dog goes viral on TikTok after owner has pup's fur dyed green to resemble Grinch
A dog owner in Chicago has faced backlash after posting a TikTok video of her dog with newly dyed red-and-green fur — resembling the Grinch ahead of Christmas 2022.
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
I was world’s fattest girl who weighed 420lbs aged eight after gorging 10,000 calories a day but now I’m UNRECOGNISABLE
AN obese child who was once dubbed the “world’s fattest girl” is now unrecognisable. At one stage, Jessica Gaude tipped the scales at 420lbs and was so overweight her legs couldn’t support her and she had to roll around on the floor to get about. Mum...
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
pawesome.net
Dog Loses His Mind When Trying Water In The Kibble For The First Time
Sometimes the smallest alterations to a meal can make all the difference. Whether we’re adding sriracha sauce to our ramen or trying a new broth, humans love to experiment with different variations on our favorite menu items. It turns out, though, that dogs also appreciate a new twist on their food!
Border Collie's Reaction to Being on Santa's 'Naughty List' Melts Hearts
"Put him on the nice list IMMEDIATELY or I swear to God..." one TikTok user warned.
Watch Woman 'Preparing' Bernese Mountain Dog for Christmas With Kids
The video has been watched more than 1 million times, the dog owner said: "Christmas is a stressful time for everyone, including your animals."
BBC
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
Baby in Hysterics After Learning How To Play With Cats in Adorable Video
The owner of the cats told Newsweek that learning to play from a distance really helped their 8-month-old daughter bond with her feline friends.
'Violent Alarm': Boxer Waking Up His Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches
Boxer dogs are known for their playful personalities and this one is no exception.
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down
Dog owners: "Their name is Buddy." Cat Owners: "Their name is Cool Ranch Dorito."
