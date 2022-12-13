Read full article on original website
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Hershey Theatre announces Apollo Awards play nominations
Hershey Theatre has announced the play nominations and honorable mentions for the 15th annual Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards. Evaluators for this year’s Apollo Awards assessed 15 casts across 14 schools this past fall to determine nominations for six categories. Playwright nominations will be announced on Feb. 2. Modeled after...
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
FNB Field finds its festive spirit for Winterfest holiday event
HARRISBURG, Pa. — FNB Field in Harrisburg will get into the holiday spirit on Wednesday evening. The Harrisburg Senators open their Winterfest—featuring live music, crafts, reindeer games and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. There will also be an opportunity to give back to the Harrisburg community:...
Pa. casino, sportsbook operator fined for taking unapproved wagers on 2021 Evander Holyfield exhibition bout
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined Hollywood Casino Morgantown and online sportsbook operator BetMGM Wednesday for accepting and paying out unapproved wagers on a 2021 exhibition boxing match. The $7,500 fine is the result of a consent agreement by all parties and the Office of Enforcement Counsel following negotiations, the...
Harlem Wizards face-off in a basketball showdown against central Pa. teachers
A team of Middletown Area elementary teachers faced their biggest challenge this year as they took to the basketball court Thursday evening to battle the Harlem Wizards. The Wizards are a group of both funny and theatrical basketball players founded by Howie Davis in 1962 in an attempt to outdo the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.
Steel-High to host state championship parade on Saturday
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17. The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park. The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate […]
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
Milton Hershey has a new pool
Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg to unveil surprise renovation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg are gearing up for a surprise — a room in the building has gotten a facelift. The $20,000 makeover of the teen room was handled by local Aaron’s associates at the club in one big work day on Monday, and it will […]
Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street
The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives third college football offer from father’s alma mater
Harrisburg freshman lineman Kevin Brown’s recruitment has started to heat up in recent weeks. But on Tuesday, he received a scholarship offer that meant as much as any will. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Brown announced on Twitter that West Virginia University,...
Unlock your inner strength at Title Boxing Club in Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Hill's Title Boxing Club boxing and training focuses on nutrition, cardio, and technique. “I want to challenge my members. I want them to try and give it their all,” said Jocelyn Morgan, trainer and assistant general manager at the gym. Participants of all...
Scenes from Trinity girls basketball hosting Allentown Central Catholic
Allentown Central Catholic defeated Trinity girls 33-18 in high school basketball action at Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022.
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business
An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community
HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
Harrisburg University has 2 developments opening in the city next month
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will open two new facilities next month in the heart of Harrisburg that promise to attract both jobs and residents to the city, according to President Eric Darr. One of the buildings is the university’s more than $100 million Science Education Center at 222...
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
Nearly 40-year old diner packs its bags to Harrisburg due to I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The landmark East Shore Diner in Harrisburg has found a new home on the west shore. On Monday, the diner was loaded on a trailer from its Harrisburg location, off South Cameron Street, and transported across the river, to its new site in Mechanicsburg. The nearly...
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to hold inauguration at Rock Lititz
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has selected a venue in Lancaster County to host his inauguration in January. Shapiro, who takes over for Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 17, announced Tuesday that he and his Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis will hold their inauguration ceremony at Rock Lititz in Lititz. Shaprio’s inaugural committee...
