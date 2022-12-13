ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Hershey Theatre announces Apollo Awards play nominations

Hershey Theatre has announced the play nominations and honorable mentions for the 15th annual Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards. Evaluators for this year’s Apollo Awards assessed 15 casts across 14 schools this past fall to determine nominations for six categories. Playwright nominations will be announced on Feb. 2. Modeled after...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

FNB Field finds its festive spirit for Winterfest holiday event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FNB Field in Harrisburg will get into the holiday spirit on Wednesday evening. The Harrisburg Senators open their Winterfest—featuring live music, crafts, reindeer games and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. There will also be an opportunity to give back to the Harrisburg community:...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. casino, sportsbook operator fined for taking unapproved wagers on 2021 Evander Holyfield exhibition bout

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined Hollywood Casino Morgantown and online sportsbook operator BetMGM Wednesday for accepting and paying out unapproved wagers on a 2021 exhibition boxing match. The $7,500 fine is the result of a consent agreement by all parties and the Office of Enforcement Counsel following negotiations, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Steel-High to host state championship parade on Saturday

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17. The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park. The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate […]
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey has a new pool

Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
MILTON, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street

The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Unlock your inner strength at Title Boxing Club in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Hill's Title Boxing Club boxing and training focuses on nutrition, cardio, and technique. “I want to challenge my members. I want them to try and give it their all,” said Jocelyn Morgan, trainer and assistant general manager at the gym. Participants of all...
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business

An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community

HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg University has 2 developments opening in the city next month

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will open two new facilities next month in the heart of Harrisburg that promise to attract both jobs and residents to the city, according to President Eric Darr. One of the buildings is the university’s more than $100 million Science Education Center at 222...
local21news.com

CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to hold inauguration at Rock Lititz

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has selected a venue in Lancaster County to host his inauguration in January. Shapiro, who takes over for Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 17, announced Tuesday that he and his Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis will hold their inauguration ceremony at Rock Lititz in Lititz. Shaprio’s inaugural committee...
LITITZ, PA
