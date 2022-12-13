DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO