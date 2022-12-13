Read full article on original website
What direction will Pennsylvania's infrastructure take down the road?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year, both on the state and federal levels. CBS 21 News sat down with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments the state saw this year and get a look into what changes remain ahead. “The infrastructure...
Winter driving advice from the Pennsylvania DOT
With a winter storm approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.
Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation
Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 15: Cases down slightly, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, there were 13,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?
Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
Wolf Admin Touts $4.5 Billion in Contract Spending with Small, Diverse and Veteran Businesses Since 2015
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Since taking office in 2015, the Wolf Administration says it has spent over $4.5 billion in state contracts with small, diverse, and veteran businesses across Pennsylvania. Fiscal Year 2021 saw a record in that spending, just shy of $1 billion. “I have always made it a...
Gov. Wolf announces $3.9M in security grant awards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that around $3.9 million in funding was awarded to support security enhancement projects for 93 religious establishments and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. “While it’s a shame this...
Northwest Pennsylvania Involved in U.S. Navy's Columbia Submarine Building Project
The U.S. Navy needs a Pennsylvania job pipeline for their massive Columbia Submarine building project. It means big business for companies in our area that do defense contract work, and they'll need help attracting and retaining workers. The Navy is building 12 Columbia Class Submarines to replace the Ohio Class...
Hour-by-hour projections for Pennsylvania winter storm; Accumulation projections
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting south-central Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing and projected accumulations for snow and ice. You can find the full WGAL winter storm forecast here. National Weather Service warnings, advisories. The NWS has...
Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military...
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
More than 21 businesses, including in Lebanon County, charged with title washing vehicles, AG office says
The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for title washing stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. Those involved are alleged to have purchased totaled vehicles, falsified inspection information and submitted fraudulent title applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to...
New Indoor Hydroponic Vertical Farm Will Grow Greens for Multiple Northeast US Cities
An indoor vertical farm capable of producing seven tons of greens daily will open in northeastern Pennsylvania. Crop One Holdings, which has vertical farms in Massachusetts and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, has chosen Hazle Township, Luzerne County, as the first location of the 10 farms it plans to build over the next five years.
