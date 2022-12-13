ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?

Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $3.9M in security grant awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that around $3.9 million in funding was awarded to support security enhancement projects for 93 religious establishments and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. “While it’s a shame this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YAHOO!

More than 21 businesses, including in Lebanon County, charged with title washing vehicles, AG office says

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for title washing stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. Those involved are alleged to have purchased totaled vehicles, falsified inspection information and submitted fraudulent title applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

