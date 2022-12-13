ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pavlico earns certification

 3 days ago
Deb Pavlico

Deb Pavlico, MS NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, recently earned her Board Certified Telemental Health Credential.

During the pandemic, Ms Pavlico transitioned her in-person private practice to an online/video practice.

The Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider credential identifies those professionals who are uniquely trained in best practices for delivering traditional behavioral healthcare through technological means.

BC-TMH credential holders have met nationally established telemental health criteria. Ms Pavlico is licensed to practice in the state of Pennsylvania.

Times Leader

