KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - I-275 is partially back open after a fiery crash in Crestview Hills. Three cars collided at the bridge over Dixie Highway around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. One of those cars caught fire. Police say there are injuries, but did not say how many or how severe.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO