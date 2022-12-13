ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Elsmere. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Gieringer Avenue in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Gieringer Avenue in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and KY-18 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and KY-18 in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of crash with injuries

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on East 10th Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on East 10th Street in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Major interstate reconstruction project prompts restrictions on I-75 and 74

CINCINNATI — An interstate reconstruction project brings more road closures along two major interstates in Hamilton County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, roadway restrictions are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday as part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Thursday,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police responds to multi-vehicle crash on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park﻿

CINCINNATI — Police responds to multi-vehicle crash on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed at Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky due to a car fire. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Kenton County Dispatch said multiple cars were involved, and the initial report was four injuries. Fort Mitchell Fire Department officials later said two vehicles...
FORT MITCHELL, KY

