Los Angeles, CA

Complex

Druski Announces First Headlining Comedy Tour, Shares Upcoming Dates

Fresh off serving as the opening act for Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s joint tour this past summer, Druski will hit the road next spring for his first headlining comedy tour. Set to kick off March 2 in Richmond, Virginia, the acclaimed comedian’s Coulda Woulda Shoulda Tour is scheduled to hit 30 venues, highlighted by stops in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta, among other cities.
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour

Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
102.5 The Bone

‘We sincerely apologize’: Aerosmith cancels two shows, citing Steven Tyler’s health

LAS VEGAS — An illness has forced Aerosmith’s lead singer, Steven Tyler, to postpone to shows in the band’s Las Vegas residency. In a post shared to each of its social media channels, Aerosmith said the show scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas was canceled. It quoted Steven Tyler as saying “on the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.’”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nexttv.com

ABC Pulls 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' Amid Nick Carter Allegations

ABC will not air A Very Backstreet Holiday December 14, with allegations surfacing December 8 that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001. Shannon "Shay" Ruth, filed a sexual battery suit in Las Vegas accusing Carter of raping her in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma. Ruth has autism and cerebral palsy.

