Complex
Druski Announces First Headlining Comedy Tour, Shares Upcoming Dates
Fresh off serving as the opening act for Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s joint tour this past summer, Druski will hit the road next spring for his first headlining comedy tour. Set to kick off March 2 in Richmond, Virginia, the acclaimed comedian’s Coulda Woulda Shoulda Tour is scheduled to hit 30 venues, highlighted by stops in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta, among other cities.
Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour
Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Las Vegas Residency In 2023
Carrie Underwood has officially announced another leg to her exciting Las Vegas Residency. With all of her previous shows reaching capacity, this is an exciting announcement, giving people a second chance to see all of the performance and theatrical elements Carrie is implementing in the Reflection show. Carrie will first...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
New York Post
Andrea Bocelli has 19 concerts left on his tour. We found tickets for $66.
We get chills just thinking of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic voice. The soaring highs of “Con Te Partirò,” the playful romance percolating through “Brindisi,” and “Perfect Symphony’s” epic beauty are enough to make any music fan’s hairs stand on end. Now,...
Shania Twain announces San Antonio stop on 2023 'Queen of Me' tour
Tickets go on sale in December.
Charley Crockett to Take his Brand of Country Music to Late Night Television
Charley Crockett is headed to late night television. He's one of the hottest rising stars in country music today, and come next Thursday he'll be singing in front of his biggest audience to date. Today Charley tweeted that he and his band the Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel...
musictimes.com
Aerosmith Comeback 2023: Will Rock Band Trade in Las Vegas Residency for World Tour?
Word on the block is Aerosmith might be coming together for a massive comeback in 2023, as hinted by Joe Perry earlier this year, but is Steven Tyler up ready to trade in their Vegas residency for a world tour?. According to a report, a source revealed that the rock...
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
‘We sincerely apologize’: Aerosmith cancels two shows, citing Steven Tyler’s health
LAS VEGAS — An illness has forced Aerosmith’s lead singer, Steven Tyler, to postpone to shows in the band’s Las Vegas residency. In a post shared to each of its social media channels, Aerosmith said the show scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas was canceled. It quoted Steven Tyler as saying “on the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.’”
nexttv.com
ABC Pulls 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' Amid Nick Carter Allegations
ABC will not air A Very Backstreet Holiday December 14, with allegations surfacing December 8 that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001. Shannon "Shay" Ruth, filed a sexual battery suit in Las Vegas accusing Carter of raping her in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma. Ruth has autism and cerebral palsy.
