Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Kate Middleton Loves this Luxury Fragrance from Jo Malone & We Found It on Rare Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Take time to stop and smell the roses, or rather luxury fragrances this spring. And if there are any particular ones to bask in, Jo Malone has the finest perfumes to make as your signature scent. Typically, Jo Malone can be an expensive purchase compared to other brands, but everything from the brand is on sale at Sephora for a limited time. Plus, the royal duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known to favor this lavish fragrance brand, making...
Tim McGraw shares photos from 'The Godfather'-themed family dinner
Tim McGraw shared a photo of him, his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters at their "The Godfather"-themed dinner.
Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Queen Consort Camilla joined the “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. During the occasion, Camilla wore a collared cream wool coat with a closed front. The long outerwear was layered atop a long-sleeved dress, featuring an orange-brown base covered in a spotted black and white leopard print. The queen accessorized with black leather gloves and a matching smooth flap-style clutch, as well as diamond stud earrings and a sparkling ruby brooch. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
bravotv.com
Amelia Gray Shares an Update on Her Modeling Career After Fashion Month
Amelia Gray is finally walking in step with her modeling dreams. During fashion month, Amelia, the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, walked on nine runways in fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London, and New York. After achieving that modeling milestone,...
ETOnline.com
MAC Cosmetics Launches Whitney Houston Beauty Collection Honoring the Legendary Star
While mesmerizing us with her angelic voice and magnetic stage presence, the late, great Whitney Houston blessed us with some seriously stunning makeup looks throughout her career. In honor of the beloved songstress, MAC Cosmetics has come out with a collection inspired by Whitney Houston's signature beauty looks. "Whitney was...
The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things
The limited-edition kit is available online and at TLB’s flagship Detroit store
lululemon holiday specials are still live—shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras
lululemon's holiday prices are still live—shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and popular athleisure while you can.
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
21 Nordstrom Last-Minute Gift Deals for Everyone on Your List — Up to 57% Off
Nordstrom just marked down tons of amazing items, and we found the best deals on great gifts to give this holiday season — details
Julia Fox’s Viral Oscars Dress & Makeup Lead in Google Trends 2022
Julia Fox has remained a scion in pop culture throughout 2022 — and, as such, one of her most viral moments this year has marked her place in the Google Trends 2022 report. During this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party, Fox boldly arrived in a black Han Kjøbenhavn leather gown with a halter neck sculpted to look like a choking clawed hand. While her outfit also included matching gloves and pointed heels, its accents were what truly made the look a “moment” — a black clutch made to look like human hair (also by Kjøbenhavn), as well as Fox’s now-signature matte...
10 trendy purses to shop this winter from Kate Spade New York, Simon Miller and more
The trendiest faux-fur, mini, and crochet purses for winter 2022 and 2023, including favorites like Kate Spade New York and Olga Berg.
Bustle
Pat McGrath On Her New Star Wars Collection & “Alien-gelic” Skin
To say that Pat McGrath has had a legendary career is putting it quite lightly. The makeup artist is the most sought-after beauty brain for runway shows and editorials, and her own line — Pat McGrath Labs — consistently releases the most coveted products on the makeup market. Whether you realized it or not, McGrath is the creative force behind *the* most popular makeup trends of all time.
Perks and Rec: Markdowns on makeup at Ulta
Shop Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz and save on your favorite makeup, skincare and haircare products.
