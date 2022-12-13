ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
billypenn.com

What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor

Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket worth $770,000 sold at Giant Eagle in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville. The ticket was for the Wednesday, Dec. 14, drawing. The winning ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers: 3-18-20-26-39-48. The Pennsylvania Lottery said Match 6 Lotto winners have...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks for 2023

Philadelphia, PA - My name is Jim Pappas, and I’ve taken down close to 1,000 different cheesesteaks since beginning my Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure in May 2018. Below are my top 5 cheesesteaks in the city of Philadelphia. If you were expecting my ranking of the top 5 usual cheesesteak suspects, sorry, but that is not how I roll!! I like themes and different categories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh on 2023 comedy tour

PITTSBURGH — Adam Sandler is ready to hit the road again, and he will be performing a night of comedy and songs in Pittsburgh. The comedian is scheduled to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’

A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Chance for snowflakes Friday

PITTSBURGH — More clouds than sun Friday. A few flurries could pass through the area, but nothing significant. Colder temperature pattern starts this weekend and will continue into next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty evening drizzle, Low 33. Friday: Scattered flurries, sun/clouds, High 40.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy