Read full article on original website
Related
Match 6 ticket worth over $750k sold in Allegheny Co.
Someone in the Pittsburgh area hit is big during Wednesday night’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing. A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
billypenn.com
What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor
Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket worth $770,000 sold at Giant Eagle in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville. The ticket was for the Wednesday, Dec. 14, drawing. The winning ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers: 3-18-20-26-39-48. The Pennsylvania Lottery said Match 6 Lotto winners have...
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks for 2023
Philadelphia, PA - My name is Jim Pappas, and I’ve taken down close to 1,000 different cheesesteaks since beginning my Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure in May 2018. Below are my top 5 cheesesteaks in the city of Philadelphia. If you were expecting my ranking of the top 5 usual cheesesteak suspects, sorry, but that is not how I roll!! I like themes and different categories.
wtae.com
Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh on 2023 comedy tour
PITTSBURGH — Adam Sandler is ready to hit the road again, and he will be performing a night of comedy and songs in Pittsburgh. The comedian is scheduled to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com....
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
Winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Allegheny County grocery store
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,00 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing matched all six winning numbers, 3-18-20-26-39-48 to win the jackpot prize. The store that sold the ticket, which was the Giant Eagle at 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, earns...
Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’
A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
tmpresale.com
Boyz II Mens show in Philadelphia, PA Feb 11th, 2023 – presale password
The Boyz II Men pre-sale code has just been added: Everyone with a working pre-sale info will have the opportunity to acquire great show tickets earlier than their public sale. This could be your only chance ever to see Boyz II Men live in Philadelphia. Below are all the Boyz...
wtae.com
Chance for snowflakes Friday
PITTSBURGH — More clouds than sun Friday. A few flurries could pass through the area, but nothing significant. Colder temperature pattern starts this weekend and will continue into next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty evening drizzle, Low 33. Friday: Scattered flurries, sun/clouds, High 40.
Comments / 0