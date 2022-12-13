ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Young girl who had the cops called on her for studying lanternflies wins a major award

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6dMj_0jhASwi900

On October 22, 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson was excited to go out into her Caldwell, New Jersey, neighborhood to see if a mixture she put together would be effective at killing spotted lanternflies. She had learned about the dangers that the lanternflies pose to the local tree population during the summer and created an insecticide that she learned about on TikTok.

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species dangerous to trees because they feed on their sap.

“That’s her thing,” Wilson’s mother, Monique Joseph, told CNN. “She’s going to kill the lanternflies, especially if they’re on a tree. That’s what she’s going to do.”

While Wilson was peacefully working on her sustainability experiment, her neighbor, Gordon Lawshe, called the police on her. “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing. Scares me, though,” he said, according to CNN.

Lawshe told the dispatcher she was a “real tiny woman” and wearing a “hood.”

twitter.com

“Gordon Lawshe from #Caldwell, #NJ. Called the cops on a 9 year old black child for killing lantern flies. They are next door neighbors. And when calling the police she referred to this child as a “tiny woman” . Please RT”

When the police arrived, they were calm and did their best not to upset the young girl. They assured Wilson and Joseph that they had done nothing wrong. But the mother couldn’t believe that the police were called on them by a neighbor they knew.

“Mr. Lawshe told Mrs. Joseph that had he known that it was her daughter that he had seen, he certainly would not have called the police. Mrs. Joseph did not accept Mr. Lawshe’s apology," Lawshe’s attorney, Gregory Mascera, told CNN.

Rebecca Epstein, the executive director of the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, says that the incident may have been an instance of “adultification bias” where young Black girls are treated like they are much older than white girls of the same age.

“It’s a very pervasive form of bias that does not know boundaries, in terms of which fields it occurs in. In emergency rooms, we’re seeing it affect the treatment and diagnosis of Black girls. In schools, we’re seeing it come up in the form of harsher and more frequent discipline against Black girls,” Epstein said in an interview with CNN.

The fact that a 9-year-old girl had the police called on her for any act is a depressing sign of the times in America. But thankfully, that’s not the end of the story. In the aftermath of the incident, a community of people stood up for Wilson and praised her for her dedication to sustainability.

A group of Black female scientists at Yale hosted Wilson and her family in November. She toured various laboratories and was invited to submit lanternfly specimens to the university's entomology department.

twitter.com

“I want to specifically thank Bobbi's mom @MoniqueAJoseph, her sister Hayden, and their dad for being so brave in standing up for justice for Bobbi. These past few weeks have not been easy for the family but their resilience and strength is truly inspiring”

The Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions honored Wilson with its Sustainability Award after it learned about her work with spotted lanternflies.

“We were thrilled that she was doing that,” Ann Marchioni of the ANJEC told the Daily Beast .

Wilson was given the award on Tuesday, December 6, and science communicator Jason Bittel was on hand to talk about spotted lanternflies and how he got into science writing.

“When I saw what happened with Bobbi, my heart immediately just sank," Bittel said, according to New Jersey Hills , "because what I saw in her I was doing as a young boy. We were celebrated, if anything, no one called the police on us or chided us in any way."

twitter.com

“Despite the turmoil that Bobbi Wilson's family initially endured, her mother acknowledged that they have been able to persevere. “[We’ve] been blessed with the positive side of it,” she said, explaining that she saw the ordeal as a spiritual experience. https://t.co/BDGEAlpmGW”

Bittel said that Wilson’s dreams could have been crushed the day the police were called on her. But the community stepped up to preserve her passion for science. To promote her interest in science, Bittel presented Wilson with a tub full of interactive materials and gave books to her mother so her daughter could learn more.

"When this incident originally happened, I had one goal. It was to change the trajectory of that day for Bobbi," Joseph said. "I can't say I've done it all myself. It wasn't just me, it was the community. … It was friends near and far that understood what happened."

Comments / 80

Leah Margolis
2d ago

it seems the neighbor was spitefulUnless he has a problem seeing or has dementia he should have been fined for calling police. So happy to hear the community was active in helping her. Tired of the racists in this country.

Reply
66
cocolo
2d ago

The STEM movement is exactly what's needed. It's based in facts and evidence. For too long, minorities haven't been encouraged to pursue those area. Sadly, I think the neighbor knew who she was and exactly what she was doing...mostly what she was doing. That was his way of extinguishing her interest. Thankful it opened doors and connections. STEM isn't exclusive to caucasian and Asian people. New innovations are within melanated minorities, too, if the need for the status quo doesn't kill it.

Reply
47
Carole Campbell
2d ago

She wasn't doing anything wrong but cop asked for mom's information. I would have said no, no reason for it. Neighbor called cops on neighbor child, go talk to him and get his info and ask why he called on a child. BTW, I am an older white woman, not someone against police, but I don't like injustice no matter who's involved.

Reply
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies

A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
CALDWELL, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Student’s Enraged Dad Claims ‘Coward’ Cops Haven’t Told Whole Story

Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, says cops in Moscow, Idaho, have been “cowards” who have withheld info about his daughter's killer that is putting other women at risk. In an interview published Monday, Goncalves told Fox News that the local coroner told him Kaylee had several “big open gouges” on her body that “definitely did not match” the wounds of the other victims. Steve claimed these devastating wounds, to Kaylee’s liver and lungs, are proof the attack was targeted and carried out by a “sadistic man.” Steve said cops need to publicly acknowledge...
MOSCOW, ID
CNN

Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’

CNN — A Black middle school student told CNN he was angry when his teacher, a White man, told his class that his race “is the superior one.”. Videos of the conversation in a Pflugerville, Texas, classroom were posted on social media last week. The teacher seen in the video has been fired, according to Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
New York Post

Boy who shot mom for refusing Amazon purchase spoke of ‘little girls’ inside his head, grandma says

The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Teacher Regrets Inappropriate Pictures That Went Viral

NJ teacher regrets inappropriate pictures taken in the classroom that went viral.Photo by(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The New Jersey teacher who has become infamous for her physical appearance is now saying she “regrets” going viral. She says she’s "contributed to society’s ‘big b**ty obsession’ and is now considering" a downsize.
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
AMY KAPLAN

Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million

According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death. "Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Upworthy

144K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy