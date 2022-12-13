Hickory police bringing joy to children with Cops for Tots program

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is bringing Christmas cheer to hundreds of families across the foothills.

The department has collected toys for its Cops for Tots program for the last four decades.

Families were able to choose their favorite gifts for their children Tuesday morning, inside the wish house at Hickory’s police department.

The gifts are not wrapped, allowing parents to choose what they want. Parents get to choose two toys per child, a sporting goods item, family game, a book and stuffing stuffer.

Millie Walton, a grandmother raising two grandchildren, fought back tears when speaking about the efforts police are making to help the community.

“It’s wonderful,” Walton said. “I raise two grandbabies on Social Security and it’s really helped me a lot.”

Cops for Tots started in 1983, helping almost a dozen families. This week, the program expects to provide gifts for 650 children. The police department gets help from businesses across the area with donations.

Rachel Brown, a mother, appreciates the holiday help.

“They care about you and want to help you and keep you safe,” Brown said.

Randy Isenhour with Hickory police says the ability to give is a great feeling.

“It’s a great feeling. You can see how appreciative people are,” Isenhour said. “Because a lot of people are having hard times and we care nothing more than about our children.”

To be eligible for the program, you must live in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke or Alexander county and preregister.

