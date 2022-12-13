ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Hickory police bringing joy to children with Cops for Tots program

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hx2tW_0jhAScIr00

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is bringing Christmas cheer to hundreds of families across the foothills.

The department has collected toys for its Cops for Tots program for the last four decades.

Families were able to choose their favorite gifts for their children Tuesday morning, inside the wish house at Hickory’s police department.

The gifts are not wrapped, allowing parents to choose what they want. Parents get to choose two toys per child, a sporting goods item, family game, a book and stuffing stuffer.

Millie Walton, a grandmother raising two grandchildren, fought back tears when speaking about the efforts police are making to help the community.

“It’s wonderful,” Walton said. “I raise two grandbabies on Social Security and it’s really helped me a lot.”

Cops for Tots started in 1983, helping almost a dozen families. This week, the program expects to provide gifts for 650 children. The police department gets help from businesses across the area with donations.

Rachel Brown, a mother, appreciates the holiday help.

“They care about you and want to help you and keep you safe,” Brown said.

Randy Isenhour with Hickory police says the ability to give is a great feeling.

“It’s a great feeling. You can see how appreciative people are,” Isenhour said. “Because a lot of people are having hard times and we care nothing more than about our children.”

To be eligible for the program, you must live in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke or Alexander county and preregister.

(WATCH BELOW: With location secured, Charlotte Toys for Tots asks for gifts and volunteers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPWpm_0jhAScIr00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Cornelius police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing. Police said they began investigating after the parents of Madalina Cojocari reported her missing to a school research officer at Bailey Middle School on Dec. 15. Cojocari was last seen at...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

#MollysKids: Baby Jaxxon Byrd. Three weeks old and already fighting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of new amazing #MollysKids this week… honored to introduce us now to Jaxxon Ray Byrd, from Hickory. This 3-week-old was born Nov. 25 with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis. It affects roughly seven babies in every 300,000 at birth and at its essence, doesn’t allow a baby to sweat normally. Instead, his body loses electrolytes and fluids. It leads to dry, itchy skin that appears scaly, rough, red and is generally painful.
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mobile Giving Machine in south Charlotte helps those in need during holiday season

CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Hidden dangers of Winter Coats and Car Seats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking child safety, this holiday season and the hidden dangers of winter coats and car seats. Here to answer parents questions of car seat safety is Sarah Tilton from Britax Child Safety. What are some of the risks involved with babies/children wearing bulky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy