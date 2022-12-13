Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Dallas
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas All Star Chef Classic Cooks Up $750K For Addiction Recovery
Many of Dallas’ top Chefs, led by Honorary Chef Janice Provost of Parigi, gathered at Lighthouse ArtSpace on Oct. 16 to prepare wonderfully delicious tastings for guests attending the Dallas All Star Chef Classic. The classic, presented by Ben E. Keith, benefits the Dallas 24 Hour Club and its...
Splendid Crystal Charity Ball 2022 whisks Dallas dreamers to Italy for a bella notte
Crystal Charity Ball 2022 brought Italian magnificence to Dallas' grandest gala.Ball chairman Susan Farris chose the theme "Splendido Italiano" as a nod to her family heritage. She looked every bit the perfecto Italian hostess as she greeted guests, dressed in her vibrant blue and yellow "Capri" gown by Naeem Khan.The annual black-tie gala, held Saturday, December 3, is the grand finale of the social season and benefits children's charities around the city.For the milestone 70th year of Crystal Charity Ball, the Hilton Anatole Hotel's foyer and ballroom were filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Italy, thanks to Tom...
fox4news.com
Country singer from Dallas stars in new movie
A country singer from Dallas who's withstood tragedy in his own family now stars in a new movie about another family's emotional journey. Good Day talked to Granger Smith about the film and his newest album, which are both called "Moonrise."
flashbackdallas.com
Stuart Margolin, 1940-2022
Everyone’s favorite character actor, Stuart Margolin, has died. He grew up in Dallas (Preston Hollow) and went to Hillcrest High School — until he was sent to what sounds like a reform school in another state. A brief look through the Dallas Morning News archives shows that he appeared in local theater productions as a child — he trod the boards in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream when he was 10. As a teenager, he was active in the Courtyard Theater in Oak Lawn, a school and theater led by Robert Glenn, who had also mentored other young Dallas actors such as Jayne Mansfield, Brenda Vaccaro, Ann Wedgeworth, and… Candy Barr). When he wasn’t acting — and apparently causing enough mayhem to get sent to reform school — he was a very good, avid junior golfer who competed in many tournaments (he is shown in one very grainy photo as a 13-year-old member of the DAC Country Club team, wearing a jaunty golf cap). There is no further mention of the young Margolin after 1955, when, one assumes, the teenager was shipped off to someplace not as cushy as Preston Hollow. He starts popping up again in newspaper stories in 1967, in the early days of his long and successful career in Hollywood when he was making regular appearances on TV shows such as Love American Style.
peoplenewspapers.com
Guests Enjoy Burgers & Burgundy, Eye Return of House of DIFFA
A record-breaking crowd enjoyed food prepared by a plethora of chefs from Dallas’ finest restaurants and ever-flowing wine during the 13th annual Burgers & Burgundy fundraiser on Oct. 14 at Peace Plaza. Cathedral of Hope donated the venue while ticket sales and a luxury silent auction brought in tens...
Meet Chuck Norris In Dallas This Weekend
If you have someone that is really hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas, we have an idea. For that person who has everything, and might need an "experience" for a gift, take them to meet Chuck Norris this weekend. The Dallas Comic Show is holding their holiday show at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Tx this weekend. The show is Saturday December 17th and Sunday December 18th, and Chuck Norris will be there both days.
Dallas Observer
First Look: STK Dallas, Steak with a Vibe
If you're like many red-blooded Americans, you probably appreciate a proper steak. And like many others, you may also appreciate a good Instagram opportunity. After all, what's better than a perfectly cooked piece of prime beef paired with a selfie?. Mix in sleek décor, fun cocktails, plentiful sides and a...
peoplenewspapers.com
Kersten Rettig: El Carlos Defines Upscale Mexican Cuisine
Elegance is a whisper, not a scream. El Carlos Elegante, the latest upscale Mexican restaurant to open in Dallas, whispers elegance. The refined cuisine is approachable, unpretentious, and yet positively regal. The newest concept from Duro Hospitality Group opened in late November, just steps from its first venture, The Charles.
keranews.org
Meet the Dallas civil rights activist whose work in Fair Park inspired the play 'Travisville'
Explore more stories from Arts Access. The Reverend Peter Johnson was only 23 when he came to Dallas in 1969, but he was already a civil rights veteran. He was a member of the SCLC, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where Johnson's colleagues and supervisors included Andrew Young and John L. Lewis.
Sweetgreen Opens its Newest Dallas Location in Southlake
The 2,800 sq ft location will include booth and banquette seating for up to 30 diners
Dallas Observer
The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
peoplenewspapers.com
Ramble Room Coming to Snider Plaza
The new year continues to bring more dining options to Snider Plaza. Among the new eateries coming to the shopping center will be the Ramble Room from restauranteur Jon Alexis, the owner of TJ’s Seafood, Escondido, and Malibu Poke. The American restaurant is set to open in Hilltop Plaza...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
peoplenewspapers.com
Jordan Spieth Becomes Strategic Partner of Invited
Jordan Spieth, a Dallas native and three-time major winner, is becoming an investor, strategic advisor, and brand ambassador of Dallas-based Invited, a lead operator of private golf and country clubs in the U.S. “I’m excited to work with the team at Invited to help grow the company and leverage their...
peoplenewspapers.com
Invited Partnership Hits Home for Spieth
Jordan Spieth’s latest corporate and philanthropic endeavor has a personal connection for the Preston Hollow golfer. Spieth is investing in Dallas-based Invited, formerly known as ClubCorp, which owns and operates almost 200 private golf and country clubs in North America. Spieth also will be a strategic advisor and brand ambassador for the company.
fwtx.com
Last Chance List of Things To Do This Holiday Season in Fort Worth
With so many people juggling work, meal plans, and get-togethers this time of year, it can be impossible to keep up with local events happening just around the corner. It’s for this reason Fort Worth Magazine has compiled a list of events going on in Cowtown this holiday season. It’s not too late to find an event that could harness the Christmas spirit and get you out of the house for some fresh air.
tmpresale.com
HIP HOP CLASSIC at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving Apr 8th, 2023 – presale password
New HIP HOP CLASSIC presale code has finally been posted. While this brief pre-sale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to get tickets for HIP HOP CLASSIC before tickets go on sale to the public!!!. Don’t skip this amazing opportunity to go and see HIP HOP CLASSIC’s event...
Video: Texas Mega-Church Features Bizarre Christmas Performance With Flying Drummers
Prestonwood Church in Plano is going all out with its Christmas service this year. A video of what appears to be a rehearsal at the church has gone viral over the past two weeks because...well...they have flying drummers. Yes, you read that right... Flying. Drummers. Yeah...It's just as bizarre as...
CW33 NewsFix
The Texas State Fair may be over but you can get the ‘fairground’ feel at this Dallas coffee shop
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are in need of a little pick me up this next place may be just what you’re looking for. It’s called Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea and the name isn’t just a cool and catchy title. It truly encapsulates what this local coffee spot is all about.
Comments / 0