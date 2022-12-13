ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Futurism

The World's Largest Volcano Is Erupting for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years

The world's biggest active volcano is erupting for the first time since Ronald Reagan was president. For the first time since 1984 and just in time for Hawaiian Independence Day, the Mauna Loa volcano has come to life — and authorities like the United States Geological Survey are warning Big Island residents to remain vigilant.
TheDailyBeast

Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
Jason Morton

Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga

Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
The Independent

Mauna Loa eruption - latest: Satellite captures view of advancing lava from space as crowds flock to volcano

A satellite has captured stunning images of the Mauna Loa eruption from space, as crowds flock to the Hawaii volcano to watch the rare event. The photos, taken when the eruption began on 28 November, were released after the US Geological Survey warned there was a “high probability” a stream of molten lava would reach a main highway on Hawaii’s Big Island.Officials are preparing for the possibility that the Daniel K Inouye Highway, which connects the communities of Hilo and Kona, could be shut down within the week despite the flow slowing its advance.“It’ll probably come around the north...
KTLA.com

Stunning satellite imagery shows Mauna Loa’s eruption from space

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. NOAA says the images were recorded on November 28 when the world’s largest volcano began erupting after a 38-year slumber. “NOAA satellites monitored the ongoing eruption,...
Phys.org

Researchers' study predicted location of Mauna Loa eruption

Research conducted by a University of Miami scientist and his graduate assistant accurately predicted which of the two rift zones of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano would erupt. The Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting on Nov. 27 for the first time in nearly 40 years, spewing lava 100 feet to 200 feet into the air.
natureworldnews.com

Mars Asteroid Strike: Ancient 'Planet Killer' Space Rock Causes Mega Tsunami on the Red Planet 3.4 Billion Years Ago

A Martian mega tsunami may have occurred billions of years ago when an ancient "planet killer" space rock hit the surface of Mars and left a crater, according to a new study led by scientists from the United States. The new discovery is in reference with previous research that an asteroid or comet impact in an ocean in the northern lowlands of Mars may have caused the super tsunami.

