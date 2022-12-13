Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
The World's Largest Volcano Is Erupting for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years
The world's biggest active volcano is erupting for the first time since Ronald Reagan was president. For the first time since 1984 and just in time for Hawaiian Independence Day, the Mauna Loa volcano has come to life — and authorities like the United States Geological Survey are warning Big Island residents to remain vigilant.
Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
Stunning up-close video captures lava flowing from Mauna Loa eruption. Take a look
The video shows the leading edge of one lava flow.
Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga
Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare...
Mauna Loa eruption - latest: Satellite captures view of advancing lava from space as crowds flock to volcano
A satellite has captured stunning images of the Mauna Loa eruption from space, as crowds flock to the Hawaii volcano to watch the rare event. The photos, taken when the eruption began on 28 November, were released after the US Geological Survey warned there was a “high probability” a stream of molten lava would reach a main highway on Hawaii’s Big Island.Officials are preparing for the possibility that the Daniel K Inouye Highway, which connects the communities of Hilo and Kona, could be shut down within the week despite the flow slowing its advance.“It’ll probably come around the north...
Where Mauna Loa's lava is coming from – and why Hawaii's volcanoes are different from most
Gabi Laske is a professor of geophysics at the University of California—San Diego. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began sending up fountains of glowing rock and spilling lava from fissures as its first eruption in nearly four decades began on Nov. 27. Where does all that...
Why Hawaii probably won't stop lava from Mauna Loa from reaching the highway
Lava from the ongoing eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano is just miles away from a crucial highway on Hawaii's Big Island. But despite the inconvenience of shutting down the highway, it's unlikely any attempts will be made to redirect the lava flow, experts say.
intheknow.com
TikToker records moment Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupts: ‘Terrifying’
A woman showed off her epic view of Mauna Loa as the volcano erupted in Hawaii this week. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, but its last eruption was nearly 40 years ago, in 1984. On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa ended its quiet period.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Underestimate Magma Distance That Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater Can Reach During a Volcanic Eruption
Phreatomagmatic eruptions like the one that occurred at Mount Vesuvius, which caused many fatalities and buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near what is now in Naples, Italy, around 79 C.E., can also occur at the Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley, California. This is according to a new study,...
Endangered Seabird at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Caught on Camera for the First Time
An endangered seabird, a ʻakēʻakē fledgling, otherwise known as a band-rumped storm petrel, was caught on camera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for the first time. On Tuesday, the national park posted a video of the first one documented in the region. The National Park Service...
Wichita Eagle
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
Scientists spotted an elusive creature on Mauna Loa for the first time about a month before the volcano erupted. Conservationists are equally as “transfixed” by the sighting of a young ʻakēʻakē, an endangered nocturnal seabird, as they are with the historic eruption, officials with the National Park Service said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Stunning satellite imagery shows Mauna Loa’s eruption from space
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. NOAA says the images were recorded on November 28 when the world’s largest volcano began erupting after a 38-year slumber. “NOAA satellites monitored the ongoing eruption,...
Vog, tremors continue as Mauna Loa lava flows
The U.S. Geological Survey said that the northeast rift zone eruption of Mauna Loa is continuing. There is little change reported by the agency.
Phys.org
Researchers' study predicted location of Mauna Loa eruption
Research conducted by a University of Miami scientist and his graduate assistant accurately predicted which of the two rift zones of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano would erupt. The Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting on Nov. 27 for the first time in nearly 40 years, spewing lava 100 feet to 200 feet into the air.
Massive eruption from icy volcanic comet detected in solar system
Astronomers observed a major eruption from a volcanic comet flying through the solar system, likely spewing more than 1 million tons of debris into space.
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
natureworldnews.com
Mars Asteroid Strike: Ancient 'Planet Killer' Space Rock Causes Mega Tsunami on the Red Planet 3.4 Billion Years Ago
A Martian mega tsunami may have occurred billions of years ago when an ancient "planet killer" space rock hit the surface of Mars and left a crater, according to a new study led by scientists from the United States. The new discovery is in reference with previous research that an asteroid or comet impact in an ocean in the northern lowlands of Mars may have caused the super tsunami.
Comments / 0