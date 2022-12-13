ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

MinnPost

Minneapolis City Council proceeds with controversial police oversight body

The Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday passed a controversial ordinance overhauling the city’s existing civilian police oversight process. The ordinance establishes a new Community Commission on Police Oversight (CCPO), which will have 15 members appointed by the mayor and city council. The commission would also serve as a pool for smaller five-member panels that review individual misconduct cases.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Brooklyn Park mayor-elect wants to bridge differences

Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park both made history in the November elections as both Twin Cities suburbs elected Black mayors. Brooklyn Center is a first-ring suburb outside Minneapolis. Brooklyn Park is the sixth largest city in Minnesota, also located north of downtown Minneapolis. April Graves will become Brooklyn Center’s first...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kymnradio.net

Weather causes school delays, closures; School board votes against referendum; Rice County Board approves near 9% levy increase

Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools, Randolph, and Kenyon Wanamingo schools are all closed today. The Northfield Public Schools opened two hours late. Northfield morning Kid Ventures and morning-only Hand in Hand Preschool sections were also canceled. Specific building start times and other important details about schedules at northfieldpublicschools.org .
RICE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Joins Osseo, Brooklyn Center in Support of Medicare for All

The Brooklyn Park City Council joined other suburbs and cities in passing a resolution expressing support for the Minnesota Health Plan and the federal Medicare for All Act. Council member Susan Pha, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Wynfred Russell, said that the rising cost of health insurance has contributed to the city’s property tax levy increase.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Asks Residents To Be Smart About Sidewalk Salt

Over-salting driveways and sidewalks has long been a problem in New Hope. The city’s solution was to join the Salt Smart Program; a joint effort with the state to educate residents and business owners to use less salt. Nick Macklem, New Hope Storm Water Specialist, says if you see...
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks

The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Mayor at Final Meeting: ‘Let’s Celebrate Our Differences’

Outgoing Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says “he’s grateful” for his time spent serving on the council, in remarks he gave during his final meeting Monday night. From a pandemic, to socioeconomic challenges, to the fatal officer shooting of Daunte Wright, Elliott reflected Monday night on the issues his city has faced over his four-year term.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

There must be something in the water

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Woman, Dog Recovering after Brooklyn Center House Fire

Brooklyn Center fire officials are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire Wednesday night that badly damaged a home. The incident happened at a home in the 6900 block of Halifax Avenue North around 8:00 p.m. Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg says they got a call from someone...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

