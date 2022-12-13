Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
Minneapolis City Council proceeds with controversial police oversight body
The Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday passed a controversial ordinance overhauling the city’s existing civilian police oversight process. The ordinance establishes a new Community Commission on Police Oversight (CCPO), which will have 15 members appointed by the mayor and city council. The commission would also serve as a pool for smaller five-member panels that review individual misconduct cases.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Brooklyn Park mayor-elect wants to bridge differences
Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park both made history in the November elections as both Twin Cities suburbs elected Black mayors. Brooklyn Center is a first-ring suburb outside Minneapolis. Brooklyn Park is the sixth largest city in Minnesota, also located north of downtown Minneapolis. April Graves will become Brooklyn Center’s first...
kymnradio.net
Weather causes school delays, closures; School board votes against referendum; Rice County Board approves near 9% levy increase
Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools, Randolph, and Kenyon Wanamingo schools are all closed today. The Northfield Public Schools opened two hours late. Northfield morning Kid Ventures and morning-only Hand in Hand Preschool sections were also canceled. Specific building start times and other important details about schedules at northfieldpublicschools.org .
Hennepin Co. Board of Commissioners offically censures outgoing Sheriff Dave Hutchinson
Hennepin Co. Board of Commissioners offically censures outgoing Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for findings in an investigation he conducted his leadership of the sheriff’s office in racist and sexist ways.
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night
(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center faces delay
A rendering of the Pacific Square Burnsville development planned for the northern extension of Burnsville Center. Courtesy of the Windfall Group. A developer's vision to open an Asian supermarket and food hall in Burnsville Center is still moving forward, albeit slower than planned. The Windfall Group acquired the mall’s northern...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: current rent control policy "not happening"
The strong opposition comes a day after a 25-person working group of landlords and tenants voted to cap rent increases at 3% annually with limited exceptions.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Joins Osseo, Brooklyn Center in Support of Medicare for All
The Brooklyn Park City Council joined other suburbs and cities in passing a resolution expressing support for the Minnesota Health Plan and the federal Medicare for All Act. Council member Susan Pha, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Wynfred Russell, said that the rising cost of health insurance has contributed to the city’s property tax levy increase.
fox9.com
Large Niagara water bottling plant proposal draws strong opposition in Scott County
ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. (FOX 9) - A proposed large-scale water bottling plant south of the metro is generating opposition in the Scott County community of Elko New Market. Niagara Bottling wants to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in a new industrial park along I-35 the city hopes to expand in the coming years.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Asks Residents To Be Smart About Sidewalk Salt
Over-salting driveways and sidewalks has long been a problem in New Hope. The city’s solution was to join the Salt Smart Program; a joint effort with the state to educate residents and business owners to use less salt. Nick Macklem, New Hope Storm Water Specialist, says if you see...
ccxmedia.org
Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks
The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mayor at Final Meeting: ‘Let’s Celebrate Our Differences’
Outgoing Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says “he’s grateful” for his time spent serving on the council, in remarks he gave during his final meeting Monday night. From a pandemic, to socioeconomic challenges, to the fatal officer shooting of Daunte Wright, Elliott reflected Monday night on the issues his city has faced over his four-year term.
Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
ccxmedia.org
Woman, Dog Recovering after Brooklyn Center House Fire
Brooklyn Center fire officials are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire Wednesday night that badly damaged a home. The incident happened at a home in the 6900 block of Halifax Avenue North around 8:00 p.m. Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg says they got a call from someone...
knsiradio.com
Over $8 Million In Broadband Grants Will Improve Rural Internet Locally
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is benefitting from a rural broadband push. Office of Broadband Development Executive Director Bree Maki says thousands of customers will soon be getting service. “More specifically to the St Cloud area, we are happy to say that more than $8.2 million will be invested in...
