Oklahoma State

A massive storm brings tornadoes to the South and a blizzard threat to central U.S.

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Step aside Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground

ATLANTA – Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballot measures on weed and abortion won in 2022. Now they're fueling a backlash

In 2022, voters expanded Medicaid in South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, and enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan. This was possible because in about half of all U.S. states, citizens have the power to pass laws or amend the state's constitution themselves, sidestepping lawmakers. Such ballot initiatives have become a popular tactic to change policy in states dominated by one party, often the GOP.
MISSOURI STATE
5 officers have been charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana

FARMERVILLE, La. — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"
LOUISIANA STATE
Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever

—— For the first time in what seems like forever, election season in Georgia is over. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a full six-year term to the Senate on Dec. 6 by defeating Republican Herschel Walker in a sprint to the finish that was not without controversy and lawsuits. The four-week runoff, shortened by the sweeping 2021 election law Senate Bill 202, came on the heels of a decisive general election victory for Republicans, led by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over Democrats, who hoped for better results.
GEORGIA STATE
