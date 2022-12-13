A massive storm brings tornadoes to the South and a blizzard threat to central U.S.

Read full article on original website
A mammoth winter storm kills 2 and brings more warnings of blizzards and tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more...
3 are dead in Louisiana as a massive winter storm spawns tornadoes across the South
KEITHVILLE, La. — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great...
From Buzz Iceclear to Clearopathra, snowplow naming gains traction around the country
What do Buzz Iceclear, Clearopathra and Snowbi Wan Kenobi all have in common? They are some of the named snowplows hard at work during the winter season. Cities and states across the country have begun to hold naming contests for their snowplows, hoping to engage more residents and raise awareness for their snowplow drivers.
Step aside Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA – Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
The U.S. is suing Arizona over shipping containers on the border with Mexico
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
Ballot measures on weed and abortion won in 2022. Now they're fueling a backlash
In 2022, voters expanded Medicaid in South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, and enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan. This was possible because in about half of all U.S. states, citizens have the power to pass laws or amend the state's constitution themselves, sidestepping lawmakers. Such ballot initiatives have become a popular tactic to change policy in states dominated by one party, often the GOP.
Georgia Today: Georgia Power rate hike, TikTok ban, Atlanta protesters arrested, rally against guns
On the Thursday Dec. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia Power is raising rates, TikTok has been banned for some Georgians, Atlanta protesters face terrorism charges, and students rally against guns. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 15. I'm...
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?
With the decisive win of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election, Republicans and Democrats are looking to the state and wondering just how much of a battleground it will be moving forward. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack...
5 officers have been charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana
FARMERVILLE, La. — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"
Georgia Today: Raffensperger wants changes, Augusta arena reopening, USPS honors John Lewis
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Dec. 14 edition of Georgia Today: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants changes, James Brown Arena in Augusta is reopening, and the USPS is honoring John Lewis. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 14. I'm Peter...
Georgia legislative committee proposes path to end disability services waitlist
—— Advocates for Georgia’s disabled community have long been fighting a battle in the hallways and committee rooms of the Capitol to remedy the state’s long wait for support services — with access often taking more than a decade. The state’s New Options Waiver (NOW) and...
California plans to cut incentives for home solar, worrying environmentalists
The commission that regulates California's utilities voted unanimously to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar that helped make the state the largest solar market in the nation. California is considered the bellwether for the nation's renewable energy policy. Solar advocates worry that getting rid of the incentive will slow...
GPB morning headlines for December 16, 2022
Georgia has become the latest state to ban the popular social media app TikTok from state-owned devices. Some Georgia bars and restaurants are deciding whether or not to open a little earlier this Sunday because of the World Cup. Congress has passed legislation requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to...
An early Democratic presidential primary in Georgia depends on Republicans
ATLANTA — When a panel inside the Democratic National Committee voted two weeks ago to revamp the party's presidential primary calendar, that was the easy part. If the full DNC approves the plan, actually implementing the changes will be more challenging. For starters, Iowa and New Hampshire — long...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown explains why she commuted all of her state's death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown began her tenure in 2015 by extending her predecessor's moratorium on executions. Now, with just weeks left in office, she is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. They will instead serve life in prison with no chance of parole.
Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever
—— For the first time in what seems like forever, election season in Georgia is over. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a full six-year term to the Senate on Dec. 6 by defeating Republican Herschel Walker in a sprint to the finish that was not without controversy and lawsuits. The four-week runoff, shortened by the sweeping 2021 election law Senate Bill 202, came on the heels of a decisive general election victory for Republicans, led by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over Democrats, who hoped for better results.
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Some of Oregon's trans and queer gun supporters are worried that a new state law will prevent them from buying firearms. The law, Measure 114, grants county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm under a new permit-to-purchase program. But Measure 114 lacks criteria...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushes for end of general election runoffs
Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff election, which saw U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory against former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker drew ire on both sides of the aisle. Complaints by politicians and voters included the racist history of the process, long lines at the polls and a reduced early...
Law requires former research chimps to be retired at a federal sanctuary, court says
A federal judge has ruled that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) violated the law when it determined that former research chimpanzees in New Mexico would not move to a sanctuary in Louisiana known as Chimp Haven. After the NIH stopped supporting invasive biomedical research on chimpanzees in 2015, it...
State workers sue to end ban on transgender health care benefits
Micah Rich, a staff accountant at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, said it felt like his life was put on hold when his employer refused him the medical care his doctor recommended. “From the time I first got denied surgery, I was expecting that I was going to...
