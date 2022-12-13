ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Deb Jewett
1d ago

I have zero tolerance for anyone who allows a helpless animal to starve to death. Such a horrible death. Give her the maximum penalty. All she had to do was call Animal Control or the Sheriff and told them she could not afford to feed them. No excuse is good enough for this senseless crime

