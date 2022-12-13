Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TWO WARRANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police jailed a man for two warrants and for driving while suspended, after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Information from RPD said just after 8:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle for a violation, near the intersection of Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Rice Avenue in Roseburg. The officer learned of the warrants and found that the suspect’s driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed following a traffic stop on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation near the corner of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Troost Street. Officers identified the 32-year old driver and determined his driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED ROCK THROWING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged rock throwing incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 9:00 a.m. officers contacted a 45-year old in the 800 block of Southeast Pine Street after a caller said the suspect was throwing rocks into the roadway and at parked vehicles. One of the rocks that the man allegedly threw hit the side of a pickup which was parked by an employee who was working nearby.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER RETURNING TO HOME FOLLOWING PRIOR TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after returning to a home following a prior trespass incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:50 p.m. the 37-year old allegedly came back to a residence in the 3200 block of West Shasta Avenue. Officers had responded to the same house approximately four hours earlier and told the suspect not to return or he would be arrested.
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting child with vehicle during Oakridge parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 69-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he struck a child with his vehicle during a parade in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7 p.m., deputies responded to the investigation of South Diamond Street and West 1st Street. It...
kqennewsradio.com
MEN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, ONE CITED FOR METHAMPETAMINE
Two 35-year old Roseburg men were jailed for warrants, and one was cited for a violation amount of methamphetamine by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 p.m. the two men were contacted at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. One of the men had one warrant while the second had two warrants. The first man was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during a consent search.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:20 a.m. officers responded to Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard regarding a man who wasn’t leaving though he had been trespassed from that location two weeks ago. When officers...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT
A Glendale man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a victim reported that the suspect had assaulted him on property in the 1000 block of McCullough Creek Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the victim said he and the other man had been arguing when the suspect came out of a trailer and attacked him. He claimed that he had been knocked to the ground and hit at least 30 times.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged DUII incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 7:20 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Cass Avenue because it had expired registration stickers. Officers observed that the driver had signs of impairment. He consented to standard field sobriety tests, which he performed poorly.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS WOMAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for an alleged burglary incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 10:30 a.m. a deputy took a report about a burglary that might have occurred between the evening of November 22nd and the morning of November 23rd, in the 9000 block of Scotts Valley Road near Yoncalla.
KATU.com
Oakridge man hits 9-year-old child passing out candy during a parade with car
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he hit a child with his car while the child was passing out candy during a parade. Lane County Sheriff's Deputies received a call from the Oakridge Police Department around 7 p.m. on December 10 asking for assistance investigating a driver vs. pedestrian crash.
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
nbc16.com
Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:20 p.m. the man was southbound on Highway 99 South near Tipton Road just south of Roseburg when he made a left turn toward a residential driveway in front of a northbound pickup. The accident was witnessed by an off-duty Roseburg Community Service Officer.
kezi.com
Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says
BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
Comments / 1