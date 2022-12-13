A Glendale man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a victim reported that the suspect had assaulted him on property in the 1000 block of McCullough Creek Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the victim said he and the other man had been arguing when the suspect came out of a trailer and attacked him. He claimed that he had been knocked to the ground and hit at least 30 times.

GLENDALE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO