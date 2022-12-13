ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Clay Schools school board members honored at final meeting

From left, Carmel Clay Schools Board of Trustees members Mike Kerschner and Layla Spanenberg pause with Supt. Michael Beresford at the Dec. 12 school board meeting. It was the final meeting for Kerschner and Spanenberg, who decided not to seek reelection. Kerschner served on the board for eight years, while Spanenberg served for 12. District officials presented Kerschner and Spanenberg with a wooden box containing a compass to thank them for their service. (Photo courtesy of Emily Bauer)
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students

ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
ANDERSON, IN
Current Publishing

Former Orchard Park Elementary site could be used for CCS employee child care, green space

The original version of this story misstated the cost of upgrades to the culinary area at Carmel High School. The cost is $1 million. A portion of the building that previously housed Orchard Park Elementary could be repurposed as a site offering child care for Carmel Clay Schools employees, with the rest of the facility being demolished, according to a recommendation from district administrators discussed at the Dec. 12 school board meeting.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WESTFIELD, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center

City leaders in Noblesville have approved an economic development agreement with a joint replacement center that will be at Innovation Mile. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute plans to build a 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee joint replacements as part of a $28 million investment. The facility will be constructed on 6.5 acres currently owned by the city at the southeast corner of Olio Road.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Naloxone vending machine installed at Kokomo library

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana got another naloxone vending machine Thursday. It was installed at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on Union Street. The library partnered with Turning Point and Overdose Lifeline to open the vending machine to the public. Naloxone is a medication that can greatly reduce — and...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

