Columbia, MO

kmmo.com

HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA CONFIRMED IN MISSOURI POULTRY FLOCK

Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years

The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri stresses the importance of volunteers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri says volunteers are essential to efficiently run the organization. According to the director of communications and marketing for the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri, all of the volunteer hours donated equates to 40 full-time employees. "Volunteers are so incredibly important," said Katie The post The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri stresses the importance of volunteers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Food Bank CEO: Help needed more than ever

You can help those in need this holiday season during 93.9 The Eagle’s Commerce Bank One For One Holiday Food Drive on Wednesday. It all benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Food Bank President and CEO Lindsay Young Lopez says they need the help more than...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Prysmian Group to expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new jobs

Prysmian Group, a leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new high-paying jobs. The company will add approximately 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production capacity.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri Missing plans candlelight vigil for missing Ashland teen

Missouri Missing is hosting a vigil for a missing Boone County teen. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen December 4. Her family has said they believe she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Last week, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids

COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
LAKE OZARK, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Housing Authority awarded federal low-income housing tax credits for Park Avenue affordable housing development

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Housing Authority announced in a Monday press release that it was awarded federal and state low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission for CHA’s Park Avenue Affordable Housing Development.  MHDC -- which will provide more than $15 million in funding to the project -- approved the award at its Friday meeting last week.  The City The post Columbia Housing Authority awarded federal low-income housing tax credits for Park Avenue affordable housing development appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

