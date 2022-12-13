World Cup 2022: Grant Wahl's brother says family 'no longer suspects foul play'

T he brother of Grant Wahl, the U.S. reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar who died last week, backpedaled on allegations his brother's death was caused by foul play.

Recounting his anguish upon learning of his brother's death, Eric Wahl explained that he doesn't "know anything for sure" and that his accusations stemmed from concerning threats his brother received in the run-up to his death. The family recently met with medical examiners to learn details about Grant Wahl's passing.

WORLD CUP 2022: GRANT WAHL'S BODY RETURNED TO US FOR INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY AFTER SHOCK DEATH IN QATAR

"The family will release a statement as to [the] cause of death soon. I no longer suspect foul play. It was not [pulmonary embolism]," Eric tweeted Tuesday.

A day prior, Eric detailed meeting with officials that conducted an examination on Grant and speculated that his brother's death could have come from pulmonary embolism, which is caused by a blood clot getting jammed in an artery within the lung.

Grant, 48, had reported critically on Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, for its domestic policies that target the LGBT community. At one point, he recounted getting harassed and detained by a security guard for roughly 30 minutes while he was wearing a T-shirt with a rainbow surrounding a soccer ball. Officials eventually relented and let him through.

In the immediate aftermath of Grant's death, Eric released an emotional video posted to his Instagram account, which he later made private.

"I'm gay and the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed," Wahl's brother said in the Instagram post .

Eric later revealed that his brother had health ailments such as bronchitis and apologized for being so quick to predict foul play.

"I apologize unequivocally. But my initial statement stemmed from 2 things, neither of which related to racism: concerning things Grant told me, and well-known corruption," Eric wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Grant "fell ill" at Lusail Stadium while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal, according to a Qatari spokesperson. He had suffered from bronchitis and received medical attention days before his death, he disclosed in a podcast. A witness claimed to have seen him collapse at the stadium.

Grant's body was returned to the United States Monday.

"I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it," Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted . "I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our Embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes."