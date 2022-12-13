ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

World Cup 2022: Grant Wahl's brother says family 'no longer suspects foul play'

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hVTE_0jhARbNv00

T he brother of Grant Wahl, the U.S. reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar who died last week, backpedaled on allegations his brother's death was caused by foul play.

Recounting his anguish upon learning of his brother's death, Eric Wahl explained that he doesn't "know anything for sure" and that his accusations stemmed from concerning threats his brother received in the run-up to his death. The family recently met with medical examiners to learn details about Grant Wahl's passing.

WORLD CUP 2022: GRANT WAHL'S BODY RETURNED TO US FOR INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY AFTER SHOCK DEATH IN QATAR

"The family will release a statement as to [the] cause of death soon. I no longer suspect foul play. It was not [pulmonary embolism]," Eric tweeted Tuesday.

A day prior, Eric detailed meeting with officials that conducted an examination on Grant and speculated that his brother's death could have come from pulmonary embolism, which is caused by a blood clot getting jammed in an artery within the lung.

Grant, 48, had reported critically on Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, for its domestic policies that target the LGBT community. At one point, he recounted getting harassed and detained by a security guard for roughly 30 minutes while he was wearing a T-shirt with a rainbow surrounding a soccer ball. Officials eventually relented and let him through.

In the immediate aftermath of Grant's death, Eric released an emotional video posted to his Instagram account, which he later made private.

"I'm gay and the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed," Wahl's brother said in the Instagram post .

Eric later revealed that his brother had health ailments such as bronchitis and apologized for being so quick to predict foul play.

"I apologize unequivocally. But my initial statement stemmed from 2 things, neither of which related to racism: concerning things Grant told me, and well-known corruption," Eric wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Grant "fell ill" at Lusail Stadium while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal, according to a Qatari spokesperson. He had suffered from bronchitis and received medical attention days before his death, he disclosed in a podcast. A witness claimed to have seen him collapse at the stadium.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Grant's body was returned to the United States Monday.

"I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it," Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted . "I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our Embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes."

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says

The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Student’s Enraged Dad Claims ‘Coward’ Cops Haven’t Told Whole Story

Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, says cops in Moscow, Idaho, have been “cowards” who have withheld info about his daughter's killer that is putting other women at risk. In an interview published Monday, Goncalves told Fox News that the local coroner told him Kaylee had several “big open gouges” on her body that “definitely did not match” the wounds of the other victims. Steve claimed these devastating wounds, to Kaylee’s liver and lungs, are proof the attack was targeted and carried out by a “sadistic man.” Steve said cops need to publicly acknowledge...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Horrific video shows man, 82, attacked by rampaging bull in Spain

Harrowing video captured the moment an 82-year-old man was attacked by a bull and slammed into a wall during a festival in Spain. During the frightening incident Sunday at the Bou en Corda (Bull on a Rope) event in Ontinyent, the bull is seen charging the elderly man after he fails to outrun the beast, the clip posted by the Daily Mail shows. Screams are heard as the man is gored by the animal’s horns and thrown against the wall before falling to the pavement, where he’s seen motionless. The bull continues its attack before being pulled away from the helpless victim with...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy