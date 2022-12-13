ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Viral videos expose gift card scams ahead of holiday shopping

Former Canadian police officer and current business owner Nichelle Laus has gone viral after exposing a hidden scam on certain gift cards: a false barcode taped on the back. Laus joins CBS News to discuss the trick and how to stay safe while holiday shopping.
KTSM

Thieves look to take advantage of online holiday shoppers

KSNF/KODE — With online buying expected to hit record levels this holiday season, internet service providers are encouraging consumers to be increasingly vigilant about their online safety. “Increased online buying activity gives cyber criminals more opportunity to access our personal information. Caution is always key when sharing personal information online,” said Ken Johnson, Senior Vice […]
Franklin County Free Press

Tis the Season…for Holiday Scams

It is everyone’s favorite time of the year, especially scammers who seek to capitalize on people’s general goodwill and the influx of online shopping during this time. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is warning consumers to be on the lookout for the following holiday scams:. • The...
