Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
15% of US citizens made crypto transactions as of mid-2022
JP Morgan’s recent report revealed that almost 15% of individuals in the U.S. have issued transfers into crypto accounts, according to numbers from mid-2022. The detailed demographic data also indicates that Men, Asians, and higher-income youth have the highest crypto adoption in the country. JP Morgan looked into its...
Binance CEO unfazed by $1.4B in withdrawals from exchange in one day
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was undeterred after $1.4 billion worth of assets were withdrawn in a day. Despite uncertainties, the CEO believes it’s a good idea to “stress test withdrawals” on each centralized exchange on a rotating basis. However, Nansen, a Hong Kong-based blockchain analytics platform, reported...
Research: Institutional appetite for Bitcoin has evaporated as OTC trades approach YTD low
Institutional appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) has slowly evaporated due to the current bear market situation and is reflected in the significant drop in over-the-counter (OTC) trades, according to an analysis of Glassnode data by CryptoSlate. A bull run in 2021 saw several institutional players pile into the flagship digital asset,...
MITH token plummets 20% as CZ responds to Mithril’s request for return of 200k BNB deposit
Mithril tweeted on Dec. 16, commenting on Binance’s announcement to delist MITH, and said that the MITH listing process required a 200,000 BNB deposit to Binance. Mithril said it has had “a long history of working with Binance since 2018,” donated to Binance Charity, and collaborated with other Binance initiatives.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Gambling-related USDT funds grow as 1k new online gambling websites use Tether
Deposits and withdrawals of USDT among gambling websites through crypto payment platforms are on the rise, according to a report from Wu Blockchain, authored by Bitrace. A study of 20 active online gambling sites revealed that there have been over 5 million USDT new deposits and other related addresses in 2022 with 161 new USDT payment platforms.
Bitcoin tumbles back to $17k, market follows – CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $40.17 billion and currently stands at $828.14 billion — down 3.73% as of press time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap was down 3.90% and 6.01% to $327.60 billion and $148.49 billion, respectively. The top...
SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions
BitGo declined Alameda’s attempt to redeem 3,000 WBTC
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe revealed that the firm declined Alameda Research’s request to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) a few days before its bankruptcy in a Dec. 14 Twitter space. Belshe said BitGo declined the request because the Alameda representative that reached out to his firm failed the security...
Coinbase creates self-service recovery of unsupported ERC-20 tokens sent to exchange
Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the launch of its asset recovery tool, which enables users to recover up to 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens. Previously, users who sent tokens not registered on the Coinbase Ledger were at risk of not receiving them in their wallets. As a result, the funds remained unrecoverable since Coinbase does not have access to the private keys needed to reverse the transactions.
Binance sees the largest outflow of stablecoins in 24 hours
Crypto exchange Binance faced the largest stablecoin (BUSD+USDT+USDC) outflows in 24 hours, amounting to $2.159 billion. Despite the recent wipeout, Nansen estimates that Binance still holds $30 billion worth of stablecoins, whereas the value of the total assets sits at $58.79 billion. The BUSD amount represents 26.38%, and the USDT amount represents 21.17% of the total assets.
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
Canada bars exchanges from margin, leverage trading; says stablecoins might be securities
Canada’s Securities Administrators (CSA) on Dec. 12 barred crypto exchanges operating in the country from offering margin or leverage trading services to any Canadian client. The regulator added that these crypto exchanges must hold their Canadian clients’ assets with an appropriate custodian and segregate them from the platform’s proprietary...
Bitcoin outperforms Layer 1s SOL, ETH, DOT, BNB, ATOM in December
In December, Bitcoin outperformed the native tokens of the Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance, and Cosmos ecosystems, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) has also begun trending upward this month. The chart below shows BTC.D starting December at 39.9% and moving progressively higher. The current reading is 41.5% – a seven-week high.
SwissBorg collects over 3,800 investors in 24 hours
SwissBorg (CHSB)’s Series A funding round started on Dec. 13, and 3,839 investors have already participated in the funding. SwissBorg reserved 28 74 million Swiss Franc Tokens (CHF) for the round. 3,64 million CHF is already sold, with 21.46 million remaining. The current price of CHF is set at $1,66.
