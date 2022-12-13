ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Here's how to get TikTok's mirrored delay filter

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

If you have scrolled on your TikTok For You page recently, you've perhaps been seeing double - and that's because of the Mirrored Delay filter that has recently gone viral.

The effect is able to duplicate you when on camera, so you basically have a twin which means any action you do in a video, the second image of yourself will do the same a few seconds later.

So far, there have been over 2.1m videos using the Mirrored Delay filter - and there have been some creative takes on the trend.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Users have figured out that this is the perfect filter to be able to sing both parts of songs with duets such as All The Things She Said’ by t.A.T.u.

@mimiharrisonx

I’ve done this so many times I can’t stop #allthethingsshesaid #runningthroughmyhead #fyp #mirroreddelay

Meanwhile, others have been using challenges themselves to a sing-off during the back-and-forth "Oh, oh's" of the second bridge in the Destiny's Child song Survivor .


@iiserose

I cant believe this app is free 😂😂😂 im so late to the trend xxx #foryou #fyp

While others have sussed out how to use the filter to perform some hilarious dance moves to the beat of Tubarão Te Amo by DJ LK da Escócia & Tchakabum & Mc Ryan SP.


@rodrignh

I think I’m gonna regret posting this but it was too funny to dispose 😅

If you want to participate in any of the Delayed Mirror trends, then here's how to find it :

  1. In the "Effects" section press the magnifying glass and search for " Mirrored Delay "
  2. Press the camera button beside the filter
  3. Then when you're in front of the camera, and perform an action your "twin" should appear in delay and repeat the action.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best tech products we tested in 2022

After yet another year of rigorously testing all of the latest tech products to help you figure out what’s actually worth buying, here are the big winners in every category.
Indy100

Here's how to stop phantom ringing noises, according to science

A neurotologist has revealed how to ease symptoms of those pesky ringing sounds in your ear. The unpredictable sounds come and go – in one or both ears. They can vary from buzzing, blowing, hissing, ringing, roaring, rumbling or a combination of all. This could be a sign of tinnitus, a common condition affecting over 50 million Americans in which people hear "phantom sounds". According to Science Alert, there has been a long-standing debate about whether the sound is generated from the ear or the brain. And while there's no certainty behind the theories, there's one thing everyone can agree...
Indy100

People are getting their cheek fat removed in latest odd beauty trend

A viral tweet has drawn attention to the fixation on surgery and aesthetic treatments, sparking a widespread debate. The post-in-question delved into how unattainable beauty standards birthed the normalisation of such treatments, including "buccal fat removal." While the treatment has been around for decades, it (worryingly) appears to be having a moment in a strange new beauty trend. The surgery involves removing the pocket of fat (i.e. buccal fat) from the area between cheekbones and jawbones to make a face appear slimmer and more defined. The procedure is said to take around an hour and is generally performed under local...
Indy100

Viral TikTok hack shows how you can save money while cooking

As the festive season has arrived, households will be thinking about different methods to save money this Christmas amid the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.Now there's a TikTok account @costoflivingcrisistips dedicated to providing helpful advice on how to make the most out of our resources.In one video, it shows how people can save money when boiling a pot of water for cooking an egg for example."Always keep a lid on a pan when boiling food," it says in the on-screen text as a clip of water boiling away in a pot plays.Sign up to our free Indy100...
Indy100

Elon Musk shares clip of ‘crazy stalker’ who followed his son

Elon Musk has claimed his young son was followed in the car he was travelling in and posted a clip of the "crazy stalker."Taking to Twitter, Musk explained how he believes the man thought it was him in the car but it was actually his two-year-old X Æ A-Xii or "X" inside, that he shares with musician Grimes.The 51-year-old said the man "blocked the car from moving" and even "climbed onto the hood."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car...
Indy100

Only Gen Z was able to spot this red flag in The White Lotus

In the HBO Max series The White Lotus, there are many moments where there are tell-tale signs that something is wrong.And Monday's (12 December) episode of the series is no different as Gen Z assistant Portia realised the red flags with her British boy toy, Jack.In the episode, Portia (played by Haley Lu Richardson) had an epiphany about Jack when she tries to find him on social media.In a scene set from the next day, Jack ( played by Leo Woodall) tells Portia: "I don't do that s–t."Taken aback, Portia asked: "Not even Instagram?"Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Smiley’ On Netflix, Where A Misdirected Voicemail Leads To New Love In Barcelona

A hallmark of streaming romcom series is the couple that get together under unusual circumstances, whether it’s a one-night stand-turned-marriage (Catastrophe), a “regular girl” inadvertently hooking up with a movie star (Starstruck), or two sisters trying to figure out what and who they want in life (Vida). Now a new Spanish romantic comedy on Netflix brings this formula to two guys who would likely never connect if it weren’t for a misdirected voicemail. SMILEY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We hear a phone ring, then an outgoing recording telling the person on the other side to leave a message. “I decided to...
intheknow.com

Where did the ‘I bring a sort of vibe’ meme come from?

A meme that captures people’s rebellious nature traversed the internet from Twitter to TikTok to Instagram to Facebook. The “I bring a sort of X vibe to the Y” meme took over Instagram in 2022. But the hilarious inside joke all started with a comedian’s viral tweet from a year earlier. Here’s why it’s cracking people on social media.
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy