ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Norfolk Southern employee fatally struck by passing train

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Norfolk South employee was fatally struck by a passing train on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 12:07 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Walter James Griffin III, 43, of Hueytown, was a Norfolk Southern employee injured when a metal beam protruding from a passing freight train car […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Several TCS members, students recognized during BOE meeting, updates on superintendent search

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Several Trussville City Schools (TCS) members and students were recognized during the Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. During the meeting, the Trussville City Schools Foundation Grant also presented awards to Hewitt-Trussville High School teachers. Executive Director Leslie Armstrong, Melissa Donaldson, Brad Wideman, Kendra Rushing, and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy