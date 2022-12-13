Read full article on original website
Obituary: Sue Wilson McGuier (August 7, 1932 ~ December 10, 2022)
Sue McGuier, 90, passed away on December 10, 2022, in Birmingham. Sue McGuier was born in Tarrant on August 7, 1932, to Isaac Wilson and Fannie Wilson. Sue married William Dallace McGuier on July 21, 1949, in Birmingham. The couple had two children, Charles McGuier (Kay) and Wanda Wood (Jimbo), both of Birmingham. Sue was […]
Obituary: Robert Marion Helms III (July 30, 1946 ~ December 9, 2022)
Coach Robert Marion Helms III, 76, passed away on December 9, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest friends and family members, after a hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 30, 1946, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Robert Helms Jr and Pauline Helms. Robert graduated from Phillips High School in 1964 […]
Obituary: Jimmy Earl Courington (August 28, 1930 ~ December 8, 2022)
Jimmy “Jim” Earl Courington, 92, of Trussville, passed away on December 8, 2022. He was born August 28, 1930, in Oakman. Jim was a Korean War Army veteran and also served in Germany. In 1956, he went to work for Hayes International, which later became Pemco Aeroplex, after a 45-year distinguished career as Vice President. […]
Obituary: Roger Dale Johns (January 21, 1946 ~ December 8, 2022)
Roger Dale Johns, 76, of Birmingham, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ellis Johns, his mother, Clennie Mae Loyed Johns, his son, Terrell Dale Johns, his brother, J.W. “Dub” Johns, and his sister, Grace Robertson. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Sutton Johns; daughter, […]
Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
Obituary: Billie Jean Mize (May 29, 1929 ~ December 8, 2022)
Billie Jean Mize, 93, of Irondale, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1929, the eldest child of William M. and Jewell E. Williams. Ms. Mize was a devoted member of Overton Road United Methodist Church for over 50 years, […]
Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
Information sought in April 2022 Birmingham homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, which claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to the BPD, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 700 block […]
3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Peoples Bank of Alabama announces grand opening of its new Trussville location
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Peoples Bank of Alabama hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, marking the official grand opening of one of its newest branch locations at 305 Main Street in Trussville. The event is hosted by the Trussville Chamber of Commerce and will be attended by key business leaders […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Fairfield structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edmond Willis Carter, 61, of Fairfield, was found when the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and […]
Norfolk Southern employee fatally struck by passing train
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Norfolk South employee was fatally struck by a passing train on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 12:07 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Walter James Griffin III, 43, of Hueytown, was a Norfolk Southern employee injured when a metal beam protruding from a passing freight train car […]
Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
Moody Council awards parade winners, accepts bid for police station construction
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – The Moody City Council awarded the winners of the recent Christmas parade and then accepted a bid to construct a new building for the police department at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. The Moody Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 12. Four winners were chosen […]
Obituary: Kameron ‘Kami’ Elizabeth Blevins Wise (November 15, 1967 ~ December 6, 2022)
Kameron “Kami” Elizabeth Wise passed peacefully in her home on December 6, 2022. Kami was a strong wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, full of life and laughter. She will be missed but never forgotten and live forever in our hearts. She was 55 years old, born in Birmingham on November 15, 1967, to Ray and […]
Planned entrance and exit ramp work on I-20 EB & WB, Old Leeds Road
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside or outside half of Exit 135 (Old Leeds Road), entrance or exit ramp travel lane of I-20 eastbound or westbound for asphalt overlay. All travel lanes are […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Several TCS members, students recognized during BOE meeting, updates on superintendent search
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Several Trussville City Schools (TCS) members and students were recognized during the Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. During the meeting, the Trussville City Schools Foundation Grant also presented awards to Hewitt-Trussville High School teachers. Executive Director Leslie Armstrong, Melissa Donaldson, Brad Wideman, Kendra Rushing, and […]
TCS BOE heard proposed additions to HTHS curriculum, changes to Husky Hour
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) heard from members of TCS about proposed additions to the Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) curriculum, along with the change to Husky Hour during its workshop on Monday, Dec. 12. One proposed addition to the HTHS curriculum is the Advanced Placement […]
Wreaths Across America 2022 planned for Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jefferson Memorial Gardens will host the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day in Trussville on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the effort to support the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach about those veterans who served our country. This is the seventh year […]
