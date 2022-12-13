Read full article on original website
Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Few Celebrity Guests
Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY
While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
How to Make Moonlite Black Dip — Similar to Kentucky Black Dip But Better
It doesn't take much for me to crave good barbecue. See, I type the WORD and I want some. I guess that's part of the deal when you're born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky. And I was RAISED on barbecue. When Dad would call and say he was going to run by and get some for dinner, well that was it. Dinner became the highlight of the day and neither me, my mom, nor my sister could wait until he'd walk through the door.
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
Evansville Mater Dei Quarterback is a Finalist for 2022 Indiana Mr. Football Award
For most high school student-athletes, having the chance to play for a state championship (even if they don't win) would be the highlight of their career. Some athletes are fortunate enough to get a second chance at winning it all. Mason Wunderlich is one of those athletes, and he made the most of that opportunity.
Indiana’s Largest Concrete Skatepark Has Officially Broken Ground
Indiana's largest skatepark is now a step closer to becoming reality. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the building site in Evansville, Indiana. Southern Indiana is a step closer to its all-new (and much-needed) concrete skatepark. You may be asking yourself why the Evansville area needs a skatepark and that's a really valid question. The truth is that skateboarding is actually pretty popular with the youth in our community - not just in Evansville but in the entire Southwestern Indiana region and there isn't really anywhere locally that is a dedicated outdoor space for those that enjoy skateboarding.
10 Evansville Experiences to Gift This Holiday Season Instead of Physical Gifts
If you're struggling with gift ideas, here are a few that are more out of the box!. I am always really thankful when someone gives me a gift, whether it comes in a little box neatly wrapped with a bow, or it's an experience rather than a physical gift. However, some of my favorite gifts I've ever been gifted weren't "gifts" at all as they were experiences that were gifted instead. Apparently, I'm not alone in thinking that way either, as a recent survey says 77% of people say they'd rather be gifted with an experience than anything else.
Santa, Please Bring Me a Snuggly Floof! Adoptable Pocket Pets in Owensboro
For some people, dogs and cats just aren't the right pet. Dogs can be big and barky and need constant attention. Cats can be aloof and you just never know what they are thinking. For some folks, pocket pets are just the right size and Daviess County Animal Care and Control has plenty of them to choose from.
Evansville Purple Aces Plane Crash – Remembering Flight 216
It's been 45 years to the day since the plane crash that killed all 29 onboard members of the college basketball team and its coaching staff. The plane crashed just 90 seconds after takeoff en route to Middle Tennessee State University for a basketball game. Here is what we know of the tragedy, and how the lives on board that ill-fated flight is still being remembered to this day.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Nominations for Leadership Everyone’s 2023 Celebration of Leadership Awards Due December 16th
Do you know someone who's not afraid to step up and take charge? Someone who sees a need in the community and instead of saying, "you know what we need?", or "someone should do something about that," they actually take it initiative to gather a group of people and make it happen. If so, they are the exact type of person Leadership Everyone wants to recognize at their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards coming up in March.
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Indiana Church’s ‘Blue’ Christmas is a Service of Remembrance and Hope
Despite what the classic carol says, Christmas is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." Sure, for many people, this season is filled with joy and laughter - but there are also a lot of people who are struggling this time of year. Odds are, this will be the first Christmas without a grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling, child, or even a family pet for someone you know - it may even be you. For others, the holiday season is a reminder of loss from years past. It is so important that we NOT forget about the people who are hurting this time of year.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Your Vehicle Up In Kentucky?
Let's be honest, we've all done it. It's freezing cold outside and nobody wants to sit in a cold car. You grab your keys, start your car, let it warm up, and back inside you go. IT'S ILLEGAL!. DID YOUR PARENTS DO IT TOO?. Everyone wants to have a warm...
Kentucky Elementary School Student Shares Her Hilarious Recipe for Pasta
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."- Katie Lowe. That's how Katie describers her daughter, Blakely Allen. I mean, look at these two. There's no doubt that Katie and her daughter are two peas in a pod, but that's even more evident in the kitchen. Katie freely admits that she's "no cook, by any means" and apparently that trait has been passed right along to Blakely, who recently had the chance to share her culinary skills (or lack of them) with her class at Wayland Alexander in Ohio County, Kentucky.
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend
When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
