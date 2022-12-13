ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws

Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
Do Ohio’s New Snowplow Names Match Up To Michigan’s?

Last year, Michigan got an upgrade in the names for snowplows. It's an honored tradition, that makes following the plows a lot more fun during particularly heavy Winter events. Michigan released more than 70 new names last year, but apparently, Ohio felt left out, and came up with some new...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
Meijer becomes first retailer to use all-electric Freightliner semitruck in cold weather

LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy