Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, despite underreporting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI released their new hate crimes report this week, revealing concerning trends also reflected in California and the Bay Area. KRON 4’s Stephanie Lin sat down exclusively with FBI San Francisco’s Special Agent in Charge, Robert Tripp for the FBI’s first televised interview addressing the new data. Portions of the […]
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
BREAKING: GOVERNOR ASKS INSPECTOR GENERAL TO LOOK INTO AUSTIN EDWARDS HIRING BY STATE POLICE
BREAKING: GOVERNOR ASKS INSPECTOR GENERAL TO LOOK INTO AUSTIN EDWARDS HIRING BY STATE POLICE
Two Arrested In Brooksville With Meth, Cocaine, And Fentanyl
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people early Wednesday morning on a plethora of drug and trafficking charges. On Wednesday at approximately 2:40 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff Deputy Z. Vasquez was conducting patrols in the area of Broad Street and Wiscon Road
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
Texas gang member sentenced to Federal Prison in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, […]
Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
krcrtv.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
36-year-old hiker vanished 11 days ago in California. His SUV is also missing, cops say
The search is on for a man who vanished 11 days ago after going on a hike in California, officials said. On Dec. 5 at around 9:05 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received reports that Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria was missing, according to a news release. The man’s...
KCRA.com
Thieves are draining California's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Here's why
MANTECA, Calif. — Asmore Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards hit mailboxes, some Californians have had money from their card drained of its funds before they've been able to use it. Three consumers have reached out to KCRA 3 Investigates to report similar issues with their California inflation relief...
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
Watch: Animal rescuers free deer stuck in California fence
Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deer that became stuck between the bars of a fence.
Crystal River Woman Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Her 77-Year-Old Husband
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A Crystal River woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her husband. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, entered a guilty plea on October 4, 2022, to a lesser count of murder in the
St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities
ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Comments / 4