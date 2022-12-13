AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery Commission said two second tier winning tickets worth $1 million each for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO