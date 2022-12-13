Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Greg Abbott calls for investigation of NGOs aiding illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to...
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
Two $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas still unclaimed, tickets expire Jan. 25
AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery Commission said two second tier winning tickets worth $1 million each for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.
Cold weather continues for the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cold weather will persist through the rest of this week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s Thursday afternoon across the High Plains. The good news is winds will be light today and tomorrow limiting just how cold the wind chill will be. Morning...
