Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
Are Idaho Drivers The Worst?
We all have crazy outrageous driving stories. Whether it's reckless driving, tailgating, or running red lights, Idaho drivers have experienced it all. Have you ever wondered how our state compares to the nation's worst drivers? Are Gem State Drivers the nation's worst, or compared to other states, are we one of the better states for drivers?
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
Miss Idaho prepares to accomplish dreams in Miss America competition
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, there will be a new Miss America crowned. Right now, 51 women are competing for the title, including Miss Idaho, Sarah Jensen. “I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the country to get to represent Idaho,” Jensen said. “So, on Monday and Tuesday, I competed in preliminary competitions. On Monday, I performed my talent, which is a piano piece, and then yesterday, on Tuesday, I had my interview. I did a social impact pitch and I competed in red carpet, which is essentially evening gown.”
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
What Kind of Winter Do You Like? Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Cities
It’s pretty common in this area for people who don’t like the cold to move and live somewhere else for the Winter — like Arizona or Florida, or even Mexico or the Caribbean etc. And we call these people Snowbirds here in Idaho. I mean, maybe that’s just what they’re called everywhere, but I know for sure we call them snowbirds here in Idaho.
City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter
NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
Idaho health officials: Rise in respiratory diseases pushing hospitals to capacity
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and officials from the Gem State provided a sobering discussion and update on the "surge" of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases during an online briefing Thursday afternoon. Leaders across the state said the 'triple-demic,' a phrase being used...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is issuing warnings that avalanches are likely to occur in backcountry. Since 2000, 87% of backcountry accidents in Idaho were caused by a motorized vehicle like a snowmobile and most of them were in southeastern Idaho.
KREM
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around
Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Ice Bumper Cars In Idaho Are A Fun Way To Ease Winter Road Rage
You may not want to drive on the roads of Idaho during the winter, but you will want to drive one of these cars. A few years ago, one of my buddies was planning to visit Twin Falls but due to a storm and a flat tire, he never made it. Instead, he spent an extra day in Coeur d’Alene and then stopped in McCall to see the famous Manchester Ice Center. He expected to see hockey or ice skating happening but instead was greeted with the sight of bumper cars on the ice. He sent me a few pictures and they really look like fun.
Idaho Reddit User Makes Case For Weed Over Authorized Alcoholism
The alcohol versus marijuana debate is one that has been carried out by healthcare professionals for decades. A recent Idaho Reddit user bluntly, and astutely, questioned the state's willingness to allow bottles to empty over cached bowls. Many of us have errands to run on our lunch breaks. For many...
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?
As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
