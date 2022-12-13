Read full article on original website
These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around
Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Honoring Boise’s Larry Gebert for a Great Cause On New Year’s Day
The Idaho Make Wish Foundation of Idaho invites you to their 20 years of Idahoans jumping into the cold waters of Lucky Peak on New Year's Day. That's right, for over twenty years, sane, rational, tax-paying Idahoans from all walks of life will not be sleeping in but taking a chilly 'plunge' into freezing waters. January 1st, 2023, will be the first 'Polar Plunge' without beloved KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. Mr. Gebert was incredible on the air but even better off the air. The television personality dedicated thousands of hours to helping nonprofit charitable groups in our area.
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor
Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho
I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Boise You Have Googled Some Really Strange Things in 2022
I have googled a lot about Idaho, especially the last six months leading up to moving here and probably even more when we finally did move to Boise. This leads me to Google "Local Year in Search 2022". It's crazy to think about how much information Google is compiling every time we use it. Some Google searches I would rather not know about it, but I do find it interesting knowing what the most popular Google searches in Boise are.
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Nampa native, SkotLynd Cagle, breaks American Record at USA Weightlifting American Open in Atlanta
NAMPA, Idaho — It's about 5:45 a.m. on a snowy Monday morning in Nampa. Addy Cagle gets a notification on her phone that school has been canceled. It was a snow day in the Treasure Valley, and thousands of kids woke up to that news. Addy's daughter SkotLynd was already up though. She had been lifting weights for around half an hour already.
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’
Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
Do You Think Boise Has Been Naughty or Nice?
Boise is an amazing place to live, we all know that. As a matter of fact, Niche.com says that Boise has a 4.5-star review based on 561 reviews! Would that mean that Boise has been good enough to be on Santa's "nice list" this year?. Not so fast. It turns...
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
