ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Memorial for mother and her two daughters, ages 7 and 4, to be held Friday in Buffalo Grove

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBYrT_0jhAQXuW00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A public memorial service for Vera Kisliak and her two daughters, Vivian and Amilia, will be held at the Community Arts Center in Buffalo Grove on Friday.

The gathering will start at noon, with a service scheduled for 12:30 p.m. followed by refreshments until 2:30 p.m.

Police said Kisliak and her children were killed by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide last month.

To help pay for the service, Vera’s friends and neighbors started a GoFundMe page , which has raised more than $70,000.

“We would like to thank everyone who reached out, prayed and donated,” organizer Natasha Kuzmenko wrote. “May this be the beginning of healing for our community.”

Some of the money raised will also be used to pay for transportation costs so Kisliak and her daughters can be laid to rest in their hometown overseas.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Northbrook man celebrates 106th birthday

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- We want to wish a very happy birthday to a Northbrook gentlemen. Friends and family threw him a birthday bash to celebrate his special day. Staff and residents at Brookdale Senior Living say he makes them smile every day.
NORTHBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022

This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGNtv.com

Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
FRANKFORT, IL
kenosha.com

A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha’s Christmas Lane?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
KENOSHA, WI
WTWO/WAWV

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
EVANSTON, IL
wlip.com

Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl

GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
GURNEE, IL
kenosha.com

Holiday traditions at Kenosha’s Winter Holiday HarborMarket

Andrea Forgianni is the Executive Director of the Kenosha HarborMarket, which was founded in 2003. Holidays are about traditions — traditions that change and grow. And, what fun it is when we begin to make new memories with our families and friends that become traditions!. One of many traditions...
KENOSHA, WI
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy