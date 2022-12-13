Memorial for mother and her two daughters, ages 7 and 4, to be held Friday in Buffalo Grove

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A public memorial service for Vera Kisliak and her two daughters, Vivian and Amilia, will be held at the Community Arts Center in Buffalo Grove on Friday.

The gathering will start at noon, with a service scheduled for 12:30 p.m. followed by refreshments until 2:30 p.m.

Police said Kisliak and her children were killed by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide last month.

To help pay for the service, Vera’s friends and neighbors started a GoFundMe page , which has raised more than $70,000.

“We would like to thank everyone who reached out, prayed and donated,” organizer Natasha Kuzmenko wrote. “May this be the beginning of healing for our community.”

Some of the money raised will also be used to pay for transportation costs so Kisliak and her daughters can be laid to rest in their hometown overseas.

