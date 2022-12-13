Read full article on original website
Related
Getting There
Don’t stress about how you’re going to make it to your wedding. With so many options for couples in New Orleans — whether you want to make it to your ceremony by land, air or sea — you can arrive in style. Each choice has its own charm and beauty and can be tailored to your wedding ceremony, so all you have to do is enjoy the ride.
A Local Fare to Remember
You’re the type of couple who frequents the Crescent City Farmers Market to kiss amid the kumquats and consider the smell of a fresh-out-of-the-oven Bellegarde Bakery baguette your shared love language. So when it comes to mapping out your wedding reception menu, the idea of going primarily with local and seasonal farm-to-table cuisine has planted roots in your romantic mind.
Officials Announce Return of Algiers Mardi Gras Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third-annual Mardi Gras soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, February 4 at Federal City. Officials plan to hold a special press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in Federal City to unveil the 2023 poster and announce the Grand Marshal along with additional details of the event such as entertainment, food and more.
Best Desserts for the Holiday Season
One thing we can all agree on during the holiday season – especially in New Orleans – is that the food is second to none. And with this time of celebration comes an array of treats and desserts specific to family or the city that just put the cherry on top of the holiday cake.
Eye for Detail
Photography is quite possibly the single most important line item when it comes to wedding budgets. Not only do photos capture the special moments on a couple’s Big Day, but they will last long after the “I Do.” It’s important to not only find a photographer who matches your style and personality, but also someone who is professional, courteous and capable. Here, five local photographers share their best tips for choosing someone who fits the bill.
Garden Greens
According to Joe W. Willis, AgCenter horticulture agent in Orleans Parish for the LSU AgCenter, there are certain vegetables that grow better than others during the winter in New Orleans. “They like cool or cold nights and sunny, warm days — nothing hot,” he says. “Vegetables that fit this category are carrots, turnips, rutabagas, kohlrabi, beets, radishes, mustard greens, turnip greens, collard greens, spinach, lettuce, chard, kale, celery, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, garlic, onion and sugar peas. Also, many of the perennial herbs continue to grow and produce fresh kitchen herbs all winter. Cilantro and parsley are cool-weather-loving herbs that are annuals or biennials. They do great during our cool season.”
$2.2 Million Granted by Emeril Lagasse Foundation in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In its 20th anniversary year, Emeril Lagasse Foundation awarded $2.2 Million in grants to non-profit organizations that support its mission to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential. “As we celebrate this milestone, I reflect on the impact we have made...
JPAS Hosts Party for the Performing Arts
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Jefferson Performing Arts Society will host a “Party for the Performing Arts” featuring longtime JPAS performers and other special guests, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will dine onstage inside the JPAC theater; seating is limited to 250 people due to this unique and rare experience.
