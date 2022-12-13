Every boater has probably thought about owning a bigger boat but what’s the reality? Is it a case of a dream come true or be careful what you wish for?. If you go to a boat show, it’s impossible not to fantasize about moving up to a bigger boat. The imagination takes over and your brain only envisions the good stuff, like being able to overnight at the fishing grounds or the ability to venture far offshore in the hunt for pelagic species.

2 DAYS AGO