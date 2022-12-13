Read full article on original website
Wyandot County deputy killed in crash in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said a Wyandot County deputy has died after he was involved in a crash on State Route 56 Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104. Wyandot...
Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
City Attorney: Ohio lawmakers give 'a lot of lip service' but do nothing about gun safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders are accusing state officials of dancing around a court decision regarding what they call “common-sense” gun laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court to block several gun safety measures passed by Columbus City Council.
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Two 17-year-olds charged with bringing guns on property of separate Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two 17-year-olds were charged Wednesday after bringing guns onto the property of two different schools. The first incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Linden-McKinely STEM Academy. Police said they responded to a report of a student who brought a handgun into...
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
Hilltop gas station where man was gunned down during robbery, increasing security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A West Columbus gas station, where an expectant father was shot and killed trying to stop his friend from being robbed, has agreed with the City Attorney's Office to increase security. Andrew Combs, 21, died after being shot shortly before midnight on Dec. 13, in...
Suspect caught on camera during South High Street Walmart robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A robbery suspect was caught on camera loading stolen objects into a car outside of a far south Columbus Walmart. Police said the incident occurred at a Walmart on South High Street on Dec. 9 around 1:14 p.m. A male suspect was caught on camera...
Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
Man shot while getting out of car in far south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is injured following a shooting in far south Columbus early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. along Highview Landing. According to police, a 31-year-old man was getting out of his car when he heard gunfire. He was hit several times.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on gas station robbery
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark convenience store robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Duke Duchess Gas Station on North 21st Street on November 24.
Curriculum criticized in school board review of CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced her retirement months into her new contract, ABC 6 obtained some of her latest reviews by the school board. The latest review the district sent us was from the 2021-22 school year.
Parents and school board members react to Ohio Board of Ed. passing LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Board of Education voted to pass a resolution that opposes the federal government's proposed expansion of Title IX to protect LGBTQ+ students. The first version of the resolution was introduced in September and board members have heard from people both in support and...
'Everyday is a fresh start,' Human trafficking survivors find stability at Columbus café
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Everyday is a fresh start." That quote is written on the wall outside Freedom a la Cart in downtown Columbus. The café provides supportive services to hundreds of women every year by helping them out of vulnerability and poverty and into stability and economic self-sufficiency.
Columbus organization partners with DoorDash to deliver free hygiene products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus organization joined forces with a popular food delivery service to ensure families have the essentials. The organization, God's Hygiene, is founded by a woman who knows what it's like to not have basic hygiene products when growing up. "I did not have pen...
COTA takes IT system offline after cyber breach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA released new information Wednesday about a cyber breach. They said on Monday an outside organization gained access to its IT network. To protect the information from their customers and employees, COTA said it has taken its IT system offline. Buses are running as normal.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
